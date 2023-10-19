O'Reilly: Learning and Operating Presto

Data pioneers such as Airbnb, Uber, Netflix, and Facebook all face similar challenges - the need to interactively query data quickly over distributed storage. The demand for cheap distributed storage over a data lake has grown over the last decade.

Deploying Presto to meet your team’s warehouse and lakehouse infrastructure needs is not a minor undertaking. This ebook will help you get up to speed with Presto’s basic principles so you can successfully deploy Presto at your company.

This 194 ebook is available for free.

Download today.

Provided by IBM