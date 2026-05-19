Case Study: Optimizing Efficiency & Slashing Costs at Lighthouse Autism Center
Lighthouse Autism Center was trapped in a costly "à la carte" licensing model and facing a "miserable" direct support experience that hindered their mission to provide intensive ABA therapy. By partnering with Trusted Tech, they transformed their IT infrastructure from a financial burden into a scalable asset, achieving an estimated 40-45% reduction in overall licensing costs while gaining access to Microsoft Premier Support to bypass frustrating initial support tiers. This transition allowed their IT team to focus on rapid organizational growth by offloading administrative headaches like license renewals and complex troubleshooting to a reliable technical ally.
This case study also outlines how your organization can achieve similar results through a Microsoft 365 Licensing Consultation. This engagement evaluates your current environment, licensing, and usage to provide bespoke recommendations and a forward-looking roadmap aligned with your future initiatives. By scheduling a consultation, you can secure the most cost-effective pricing before July 1st rate increases, identify security gaps, and receive an actionable plan to right-size your licensing spend. Download the full case study to see the roadmap for achieving high-value, expert-led IT strategy and the same "broken glass" level of reliability that Systems Administrator Aaron Stickel now trusts for his long-term success.
Download the full case study to see the roadmap for achieving high-value, expert-led IT strategy and remarkable financial savings.
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