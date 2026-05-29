CNAPP For Dummies​, Fortinet 2nd Special Edition

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CNAPP For Dummies​, Fortinet 2nd Special Edition
(Image credit: Fortinet)

This eBook will give you a comprehensive overview of cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) and how they can help tackle the complexity of the cloud.

This short, easy-to-read guide will help you better understand the challenges CNAPPs resolves, along with a complete deep dive into the advantages it can bring your organization.

Read the CNAPP For Dummies eBook to learn:

  • The key benefits of CNAPP
  • Why a single-platform approach is best
  • What to look for in a CNAPP vendor
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