CNAPP For Dummies, Fortinet 2nd Special Edition
This eBook will give you a comprehensive overview of cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) and how they can help tackle the complexity of the cloud.
This short, easy-to-read guide will help you better understand the challenges CNAPPs resolves, along with a complete deep dive into the advantages it can bring your organization.
Read the CNAPP For Dummies eBook to learn:
- The key benefits of CNAPP
- Why a single-platform approach is best
- What to look for in a CNAPP vendor
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