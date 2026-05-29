CNAPP For Dummies​, Fortinet 2nd Special Edition

This eBook will give you a comprehensive overview of cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) and how they can help tackle the complexity of the cloud.

This short, easy-to-read guide will help you better understand the challenges CNAPPs resolves, along with a complete deep dive into the advantages it can bring your organization.

Read the CNAPP For Dummies eBook to learn:

The key benefits of CNAPP

Why a single-platform approach is best

What to look for in a CNAPP vendor