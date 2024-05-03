Capturing the Web 3.0 opportunity with crypto on-ramp

Web 3.0 shifts ownership from centralized authorities to communities and individuals. The adoption of blockchain technology is at the heart of this movement. Unfortunately, friction and barriers exist between the traditional financial system and the Web 3.0 economy.

This whitepaper from Paysafe provides a comprehensive overview of the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. It outlines issues and opportunities and then offers a solution to those problems. It then concludes by introducing Paysafe’s Skrill crypto on-ramp service.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

The evolution of the digital economy

The limits of Web 2.0

Why you should embrace blockchain technology

Explore the frontiers of the new digital economy.

Provided by Paysafe