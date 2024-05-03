Capturing the Web 3.0 opportunity with crypto on-ramp

A payment method that lets users purchase their desired cryptocurrency

Web 3.0 shifts ownership from centralized authorities to communities and individuals. The adoption of blockchain technology is at the heart of this movement.  Unfortunately, friction and barriers exist between the traditional financial system and the Web 3.0 economy. 

This whitepaper from Paysafe provides a comprehensive overview of the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. It outlines issues and opportunities and then offers a solution to those problems. It then concludes by introducing Paysafe’s Skrill crypto on-ramp service.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • The evolution of the digital economy
  • The limits of Web 2.0
  • Why you should embrace blockchain technology 

Explore the frontiers of the new digital economy.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

