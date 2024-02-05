How consumers are using and investing in the UK and Europe
Lost in Crypto - Transactions
Blockchain technology opens up new possibilities. As a result, the world of decentralized finance is evolving at a rapid pace. Traditional hedge funds and heavily regulated financial services firms are adding popular coins like Bitcoin to their portfolio mix.
Naturally, new DeFi investors are educating themselves to gain a clear understanding of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This whitepaper from Paysafe tackles the who and what about cryptocurrency. It shares insights from a qualitative survey that researched cryptocurrency consumers across five key European territories.
What you will learn:
- Why crypto is bigger than you think
- The mind of a crypto user
- The crypto landscape
Download now.
Provided by Paysafe
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
AnyDesk, an enterprise remote software platform used by major firms including Raytheon and Samsung, suffered a security breach - here’s what you need to know
Qualys bolsters partnership with Orange Cyberdefense
AI interest is fueling a surge in digital apprenticeships across the UK