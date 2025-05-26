Get started with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

Modernize your virtualization strategy with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization—developed in collaboration with Intel. This e-book shows how to simplify VM deployment, management, and migration on a container-native platform. Whether you're extending existing investments or building a future-ready infrastructure, get the guidance you need to move forward with confidence.

How to set up VMs on OpenShift step by step:

  • Managing VMs and containers from a single control plane
  • Migration best practices to reduce risk and downtime
  • Operational benefits with Red Hat and Intel technology
  • Flexible infrastructure for evolving business needs

Download the e-book and see how Red Hat and Intel make virtualization smarter, simpler, and built for what’s next.

