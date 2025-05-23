IDC Perspective Confidence Scores: Transparency, Intelligence, and Business Resilience at Scale

In today’s hyper-connected and complex enterprise environments, the role of endpoint management and data-driven decision-making is more critical than ever. IT leaders should:

Understand the strategic role of confidence scores in decision-making

Learn the key features and functionality when evaluating vendors

Discover how confidence scores might evolve and impact the future

This IDC Perspective is for executives striving to future-proof their enterprises and explores how Tanium’s recent addition of confidence scores can help.