IDC Perspective Confidence Scores: Transparency, Intelligence, and Business Resilience at Scale
In today’s hyper-connected and complex enterprise environments, the role of endpoint management and data-driven decision-making is more critical than ever. IT leaders should:

  • Understand the strategic role of confidence scores in decision-making
  • Learn the key features and functionality when evaluating vendors 
  • Discover how confidence scores might evolve and impact the future

This IDC Perspective is for executives striving to future-proof their enterprises and explores how Tanium’s recent addition of confidence scores can help.

