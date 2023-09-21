Propel four common machine learning use cases into production
How organizations are accelerating the training and deployment of machine learning models at scale
Technology teams worldwide have found new ways to leverage machine learning to enable recommendation engines, object detection, voice assistants, fraud detection, and other key use cases. However, the training and deployment of ML models can be expensive and time-consuming.
This eBook from AWS shares practical insights and real-world examples of how you can select and configure the right infrastructure to accelerate the training and deployment of machine learning models for computer vision, fraud detection, natural language processing, and recommendations.
Download now to put your ML use cases into production.
Provided by AWS
