Migrate your virtual machines

This eBook is your guide to simplifying and accelerating the migration of virtual machines to Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization. As virtualization costs rise and traditional hypervisors evolve, many organizations are rethinking their infrastructure strategy.

Inside, you’ll find practical steps and expert insights to help you migrate with confidence—leveraging Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platform and the performance, efficiency, and security of 4th and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors.

Discover how to reduce TCO by up to 77%, consolidate servers, and prepare your infrastructure for AI and modern workloads. Whether you're replacing legacy virtualization platforms or expanding into container-native development, this eBook provides the technical foundation to move forward—faster, smarter, and more securely.