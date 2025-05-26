Migrate your virtual machines

Migrate your virtual machines
This eBook is your guide to simplifying and accelerating the migration of virtual machines to Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization. As virtualization costs rise and traditional hypervisors evolve, many organizations are rethinking their infrastructure strategy.

Inside, you’ll find practical steps and expert insights to help you migrate with confidence—leveraging Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platform and the performance, efficiency, and security of 4th and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors.

Discover how to reduce TCO by up to 77%, consolidate servers, and prepare your infrastructure for AI and modern workloads. Whether you're replacing legacy virtualization platforms or expanding into container-native development, this eBook provides the technical foundation to move forward—faster, smarter, and more securely.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

