Migre las máquinas virtuales
Este eBook es tu guía para simplificar y acelerar la migración de máquinas virtuales a Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization.
A medida que aumentan los costos de la virtualización y evolucionan los hipervisores tradicionales, muchas organizaciones están replanteando su estrategia de infraestructura. En su interior encontrarás pasos prácticos y recomendaciones de expertos para migrar con confianza, aprovechando la plataforma de nube híbrida abierta de Red Hat y el rendimiento, la eficiencia y la seguridad de los procesadores Intel® Xeon® de 4ª y 5ª generación. Descubre cómo reducir el TCO hasta en un 77 %, consolidar servidores y preparar tu infraestructura para cargas de trabajo modernas y de IA. Ya sea que estés reemplazando plataformas de virtualización heredadas o expandiéndote hacia el desarrollo nativo en contenedores, este eBook te ofrece la base técnica para avanzar de forma más rápida, inteligente y segura.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Get started with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
whitepaper
-
Migrate your virtual machines
whitepaper
-
The impact of IT operations automation on the morale, productivity, and security posture of IT teams
whitepaper
-
Decoding Essential 8 Pt 2
whitepaper
-
Guide to driving resilient IT transformation in an AI-driven world
whitepaper
-
Ultimate Guide to Endpoint Management
whitepaper
-
IDC Perspective Confidence Scores: Transparency, Intelligence, and Business Resilience at Scale
whitepaper
-
Colgate-Palmolive uses Tanium to protect and manage endpoints using real-time data
whitepaper