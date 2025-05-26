Migre las máquinas virtuales

Este eBook es tu guía para simplificar y acelerar la migración de máquinas virtuales a Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization.

A medida que aumentan los costos de la virtualización y evolucionan los hipervisores tradicionales, muchas organizaciones están replanteando su estrategia de infraestructura. En su interior encontrarás pasos prácticos y recomendaciones de expertos para migrar con confianza, aprovechando la plataforma de nube híbrida abierta de Red Hat y el rendimiento, la eficiencia y la seguridad de los procesadores Intel® Xeon® de 4ª y 5ª generación. Descubre cómo reducir el TCO hasta en un 77 %, consolidar servidores y preparar tu infraestructura para cargas de trabajo modernas y de IA. Ya sea que estés reemplazando plataformas de virtualización heredadas o expandiéndote hacia el desarrollo nativo en contenedores, este eBook te ofrece la base técnica para avanzar de forma más rápida, inteligente y segura.

