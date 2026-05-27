Preparing for the Autonomous Era in ITOps
Are you ready to move beyond the high costs and risks associated with manual IT operations? Automox’s 2026 State of Endpoint Management Report reveals that 94% of organizations still rely on manual processes, leading to significant delays—over 50% take more than five days to patch critical vulnerabilities. This webinar explores how transitioning to Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) can bridge the widening gap between complex modern systems and overstretched teams by prioritizing consistency, compliance, and time savings. By automating high-friction, high-volume tasks like patching, IT leaders can reduce human error and free up their teams for higher-value strategic work. We encourage you to download the full report to discover practical steps for embracing the autonomous era and building a more resilient, efficient IT environment.
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