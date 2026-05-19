The Surprising Truth of Customer Experience Management

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The Surprising Truth of Customer Experience Management
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Many organizations invest heavily in customer experience (CX) but rely on company‑centric strategies that limit results. Gartner research shows more loyalty and growth come from shaping customers’ self‑perceptions across the life cycle. Catalytic brand moments, learning, journey orchestration and value‑enhancing service build confidence, commitment and higher‑value behaviors.

Gartner, The Surprising Truth of Customer Experience Management: It’s Not About You by Audrey Brosnan, Carlos Guerrero et al. 14 Jan 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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