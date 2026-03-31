Whiteboarding Zero Trust: Advice and lessons from Swiss Post’s security transformation
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Many organizations would ideally like to implement a Zero Trust security framework. Unfortunately, many are also held back by organization-specific challenges: custom infrastructure, data compliance, partner ecosystems, and specific policy requirements, to name just a few examples. And most strategic guidance doesn’t account for those wrinkles.
Swiss Post is in the midst of an ambitious multi-year Zero Trust project spanning their workforce, corporate network, and ecosystem of partners, suppliers, and customers. In this webinar — drawing on a popular lecture from a recent conference appearance — Nikola Novoselec, Swiss Post’s Senior Security and Network Architect, whiteboards their entire journey so far, clarifying a process that can sometimes feel frustratingly vague.
Join us for an insightful webinar on Zero Trust, where we will explore:
- The specifics of Swiss Post’s network architecture, and how their Zero Trust journey accounts for those details.
- How the Swiss Post approach maintains data locality and privacy.
- How Cloudflare has helped simplify the transition.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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