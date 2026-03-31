Whiteboarding Zero Trust: Advice and lessons from Swiss Post’s security transformation

Many organizations would ideally like to implement a Zero Trust security framework. Unfortunately, many are also held back by organization-specific challenges: custom infrastructure, data compliance, partner ecosystems, and specific policy requirements, to name just a few examples. And most strategic guidance doesn’t account for those wrinkles.

Swiss Post is in the midst of an ambitious multi-year Zero Trust project spanning their workforce, corporate network, and ecosystem of partners, suppliers, and customers. In this webinar — drawing on a popular lecture from a recent conference appearance — Nikola Novoselec, Swiss Post’s Senior Security and Network Architect, whiteboards their entire journey so far, clarifying a process that can sometimes feel frustratingly vague.

Join us for an insightful webinar on Zero Trust, where we will explore:

The specifics of Swiss Post’s network architecture, and how their Zero Trust journey accounts for those details.

How the Swiss Post approach maintains data locality and privacy.

How Cloudflare has helped simplify the transition.