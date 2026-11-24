Google snaps up former UK HQ amid AI-driven spike in rents
6 Pancras Square served as the company’s London base for ten years
Google has announced plans to purchase its King’s Cross office at 6 Pancras Square, amid a wave of investment in the UK AI industry.
The search giant has been the building’s sole tenant since it took residence in 2016, using the office as its UK headquarters until the opening of its new purpose-built campus earlier this year.
The new building - known as ‘Platform 37’ - is a ‘groundscraper’ designed by architect firms Heatherwick Studio and Bjarke Ingels Group. Alongside the existing 2,500-capacity office at 6 Pancras Square, the facility houses around 4,500 staff to create a 7,000-person multi-site campus.
“These offices will be home to thousands of Googlers who help build products like Gemini, Search and YouTube, which contribute £140bn to the UK’s economy,” said Kate Alessi, Vice President and Managing Director for Google UK & Ireland in a blog post announcing the news.
“Incredible ideas happen when people connect, whether co-creating in our Accessibility Discovery Centre, launching Fuel Prices on Google Maps, or researching how AI can improve breast cancer detection.”
The move represents its latest investment in the capital, the company said , alongside a £790 million data center in North London’s Waltham Cross - the company’s first wholly-owned UK data centre.
Google also opened its London AI Campus in 2024 in a deal with Camden Council to provide free AI education to students..
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
“Our campus will continue to bolster community and innovation,” wrote Alessi. “Alongside our £5bn investment in the UK, including our Waltham Cross data center, AI Campus, the forthcoming AI Exchange, as well as our decade long upskilling programme that has trained over 1.2 million Brits, we’re investing in the people, places, and partnerships shaping Britain’s future growth.”
Google’s King’s Cross presence
Google’s presence at 6 Pancras Square was part of a major regeneration project focused on King’s Cross and Bloomsbury, and the company was a founding member of the ‘Knowledge Quarter’.
Launched in 2014 by the Conservative-led coalition government, this consortium aimed to turn the area into a new innovation district, building on its existing heritage as a hotspot for academic institutions like the British Library and the British Museum.
Initially formed of local member organizations including The Francis Crick Institute, Digital Catapult, Central St. Martins, and The Guardian, as well as Google, the partnership has grown to well over 100 organizations, and now boasts luminaries such as the Alan Turing Institute.
This concentration has made the Knowledge Quarter a hotspot for AI labs, according to research from real estate advisory firm Avison Young, with startups and established organizations scrabbling to secure office spaces in the area in which to base research teams.
“This trend reinforces the importance of proximity to talent, research institutions, and innovation networks, with the Knowledge Quarter ecosystem continuing to attract strong demand,” the firm said. “As firms scale, access to enhanced power capacity, resilient digital infrastructure and high-specification office space is becoming increasingly critical.”
“King's Cross & Euston are particularly well positioned to meet these needs, offering best-in-class buildings, larger than average floorplates and the flexibility to accommodate rapid team expansion. Excellent national and international connectivity via King's Cross St Pancras further enhances its appeal for globally connected businesses.”
Google originally signed a 15-year lease on the building, placing its scheduled expiry near the end of the decade. Since then, prime King’s Cross rents have risen 18% over three years, according to Avison Young, while local vacancy has fallen below 1%.
The company also bought its Central St Giles office complex in 2022 for a reported £730m, and leases additional facilities and offices in hub cities such as Cambridge and Manchester.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Adam Shepherd has been a technology journalist since 2015, covering everything from cloud storage and security, to smartphones and servers. Over the course of his career, he’s seen the spread of 5G, the growing ubiquity of wireless devices, and the start of the connected revolution. He’s also been to more trade shows and technology conferences than he cares to count.
Adam is an avid follower of the latest hardware innovations, and he is never happier than when tinkering with complex network configurations, or exploring a new Linux distro. He was also previously a co-host on the ITPro Podcast, where he was often found ranting about his love of strange gadgets, his disdain for Windows Mobile, and everything in between.
You can find Adam tweeting about enterprise technology (or more often bad jokes) @AdamShepherUK.
-
-
Next claims 'benign' data breach won't harm customers
News The high street retailer said no customer data is at risk after a supply chain incident
-
Faking it: how to prevent ‘performative AI’ use in the workplace
In-Depth Workers should be able to voice uncertainty to leaders as research shows some are exaggerating AI skills out of fear of losing their jobs
-
Acer Googlebook 14 review: Should your next business laptop be a Googlebook?
Reviews The hardware is mostly fantastic, and the OS is forward-looking and AI-focused – however, software support will be an issue for many enterprises
-
New Google Gemini setting could give AI tool broad access to users' Macs
News A new permission would allow an AI agent to access files and carry out actions without specific permission every time
-
‘This pause is due to a significant rise in automated submissions, the vast majority of which are not valid’: Google pauses open source bug bounty scheme over AI slop submissions
News The Google open source scheme is the latest bug bounty to fall victim to AI-generated submissions
-
Google targets AI cost efficiency with new FinOps features for Gemini Enterprise
News New cost control features and subscription options for Gemini Enterprise look to bring down spiralling AI costs
-
Google just spent $10 million in an auction for Spirit Airlines data – 100 million emails, 500 million Microsoft Teams chats, and 30 million lines of code will be used to improve AI models and products
News AI developers are struggling to find enough data to train their models, sparking a bidding war for failed Spirit Airlines deidentified data
-
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis steps aside amid Google leadership shake-up
News Google loses Jeff Dean after nearly three decades, while Demis Hassabis shifts to longer term work
-
Oracle integrates Google's Gemini AI models into enterprise apps
The deal aims to give broader access to Gemini models that can support AI agents and accelerate development
-
Google Cloud's record results can't quiet concerns on AI spending and model release timelines
News Sundar Pichai defended the cost of AI rollouts and delays to frontier models following quarterly results