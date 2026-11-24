Google has announced plans to purchase its King’s Cross office at 6 Pancras Square, amid a wave of investment in the UK AI industry.

The search giant has been the building’s sole tenant since it took residence in 2016, using the office as its UK headquarters until the opening of its new purpose-built campus earlier this year.

The new building - known as ‘Platform 37’ - is a ‘groundscraper’ designed by architect firms Heatherwick Studio and Bjarke Ingels Group. Alongside the existing 2,500-capacity office at 6 Pancras Square, the facility houses around 4,500 staff to create a 7,000-person multi-site campus.

“These offices will be home to thousands of Googlers who help build products like Gemini , Search and YouTube, which contribute £140bn to the UK’s economy,” said Kate Alessi, Vice President and Managing Director for Google UK & Ireland in a blog post announcing the news.

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“Incredible ideas happen when people connect, whether co-creating in our Accessibility Discovery Centre, launching Fuel Prices on Google Maps, or researching how AI can improve breast cancer detection.”

The move represents its latest investment in the capital, the company said , alongside a £790 million data center in North London’s Waltham Cross - the company’s first wholly-owned UK data centre.

Google also opened its London AI Campus in 2024 in a deal with Camden Council to provide free AI education to students..

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“Our campus will continue to bolster community and innovation,” wrote Alessi. “Alongside our £5bn investment in the UK, including our Waltham Cross data center, AI Campus, the forthcoming AI Exchange, as well as our decade long upskilling programme that has trained over 1.2 million Brits, we’re investing in the people, places, and partnerships shaping Britain’s future growth.”

Google’s King’s Cross presence

Google’s presence at 6 Pancras Square was part of a major regeneration project focused on King’s Cross and Bloomsbury, and the company was a founding member of the ‘Knowledge Quarter’.

Launched in 2014 by the Conservative-led coalition government, this consortium aimed to turn the area into a new innovation district, building on its existing heritage as a hotspot for academic institutions like the British Library and the British Museum.

Initially formed of local member organizations including The Francis Crick Institute, Digital Catapult, Central St. Martins, and The Guardian, as well as Google, the partnership has grown to well over 100 organizations, and now boasts luminaries such as the Alan Turing Institute .

This concentration has made the Knowledge Quarter a hotspot for AI labs, according to research from real estate advisory firm Avison Young , with startups and established organizations scrabbling to secure office spaces in the area in which to base research teams.

“This trend reinforces the importance of proximity to talent, research institutions, and innovation networks, with the Knowledge Quarter ecosystem continuing to attract strong demand,” the firm said. “As firms scale, access to enhanced power capacity, resilient digital infrastructure and high-specification office space is becoming increasingly critical.”

“King's Cross & Euston are particularly well positioned to meet these needs, offering best-in-class buildings, larger than average floorplates and the flexibility to accommodate rapid team expansion. Excellent national and international connectivity via King's Cross St Pancras further enhances its appeal for globally connected businesses.”

Google originally signed a 15-year lease on the building, placing its scheduled expiry near the end of the decade. Since then, prime King’s Cross rents have risen 18% over three years, according to Avison Young, while local vacancy has fallen below 1%.

The company also bought its Central St Giles office complex in 2022 for a reported £730m, and leases additional facilities and offices in hub cities such as Cambridge and Manchester.

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