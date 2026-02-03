CultureAI’s new partner program targets AI governance gains for resellers

CultureAI has launched a new global partner program designed to help the channel deliver safe, compliant AI adoption using its AI Usage Control platform.

Available to partners now, the CultureAI Partner Program equips resellers, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs with technology and tools geared towards building scalable AI Usage Control practices.

The initiative includes a four-tier partner model, protected deal registration, free sales and technical certifications, an AI risk assessment tool, and other resources to help fuel enablement-driven growth.

In an announcement, CultureAI said the program comes at a time when organizations face a “growing gap” between AI adoption and governance, with traditional security tools not built to tackle modern AI challenges.

“AI is already everywhere inside organisations, whether security teams like it or not,” commented Sam Soares, CRO of CultureAI.

“Blocking AI doesn’t work, and logging it after the fact isn’t enough. Partners need a way to help customers move fast and stay safe. That’s exactly what this program is built for.”

Channel-first strategy

CultureAI’s new Partner Program has been built around three core principles as part of its channel-first strategy: ease of partnership, enablement-driven growth, and sustained profitability.

The firm said these values will help support both transactional resale and recurring, service-led models – particularly for MSSPs delivering managed AI governance and risk services.

The framework adopts a four-tier partner model aligned to revenue, certification, and engagement, the firm said, while protected deal registration offers clear ownership, margin protection, and rapid approval.

Channel partners can also leverage free online sales and technical certifications, platform architecture that includes multi-tenant management, as well as focused marketing development funds (MDF).

Additionally, the initiative includes an AI risk assessment discovery tool to identify shadow AI usage, alongside Azure and AWS Marketplace readiness, with co-sell enablement to launch later in 2026.

Channel opportunity

With AI now a top cybersecurity budget priority, CultureAI views the partner ecosystem as critical to scaling safe AI adoption across regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, legal, and technology.

According to the company, a strong and supportive framework will enable partners to “lead with visibility, control, and real-time coaching” to help customers effectively tackle risk and make productivity gains.

“This is a long-term ecosystem play,” Soares said. “

We’re building the most trusted partner network in AI Usage Control - one that helps organizations get to the top-right quadrant: high AI adoption, high security.”

