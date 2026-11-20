11:11 Systems has announced the appointment of Marc Beder as executive general manager for EMEA, as the managed infrastructure solutions provider looks to strengthen its presence across the region.

Previously the company’s general manager for APAC, Beder brings more than 20 years’ experience across IT strategy, enterprise architecture, product development, as well as product and service delivery.

During his time at 11:11, he has already played a key role in driving regional growth and was instrumental in the firm’s 2026 acquisition and integration of Digital Sense, a Brisbane-based cloud and managed services provider previously owned by Aussie Broadband.

Prior to joining the business, he also served in various senior leadership positions, including vice president of solutions architecture at iland Cloud and practice partner for cloud consulting at Wipro.

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In an announcement, 11:11 said his combination of technical and commercial experience will enable a “holistic approach” to customer challenges and digital transformation initiatives.

“Customers across EMEA are navigating increasingly complex decisions about how to modernize their infrastructure while keeping critical applications and data secure and available,” Beder commented. “Our role is to simplify that complexity and help them make choices that support their business needs.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, 11:11 Systems specializes in managed infrastructure solutions designed to help customers modernize, protect, and manage their mission-critical applications and data.

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The company serves more than 6,000 customers and operates a partner-first model, delivering cloud, connectivity, backup, recovery, and security capabilities through its global cloud platform.

Over the last few years, 11:11 has moved to strengthen its operational expertise through a series of strategic acquisitions, including Digital Sense, Ntirety, iland Cloud, Green Cloud Defense, Unitas Global, Sungard Availability Services, and Faction.

In his new role, the company said Beder will leverage his expertise to lead operations and strategic execution across EMEA, as it looks to further expand its regional footprint

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