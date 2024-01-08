Building intelligent, resilient and sustainable supply chains
The new engines of transformation
Traditional supply chains are too inflexible for today’s world. But with the right strategy and technology, supply chains can support new ways of working and gain competitive advantages.
This whitepaper from IBM Consulting discusses the exponential performance that's unlocked when you connect the processes, applications, and data that run the supply chain, as well as modernize with cloud, analytics, and AI.
Download now to understand the game-changing capabilities:
- Near-real-time visibility
- Predictive alerts to out-of-tolerance exceptions
- and Proactive management of end-to-end supply chain execution.
Provided by IBM
