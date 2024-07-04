Accelerated, gen AI powered mainframe app modernization with IBM watsonx code assistant for Z

Many top enterprises run workloads on IBM Z

Many of the top global enterprises and organizations run their mission critical workloads on IBM Z. Building off the recent announcement of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z, clients can now leverage Generative AI as they seek to modernize their mainframe applications and adopt a hybrid cloud strategy.

With an AI approach grounded in trust and transparency, join us as we explore how AI is accelerating mainframe application modernization.

Learn how IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z can accelerate AI-assisted mainframe application by:

  • Speeding up code development and increasing developer productivity throughout the application modernization lifecycle 
  • Lowering total cost, complexity, and risk of application modernization initiatives 
  • Achieving high quality, easy to maintain code through model tuning and the application of best practices

