How today’s five-year-old children will shape tomorrow’s IT workers

When it comes to the future of technology, there’s never a shortage of bad news. Headlines tend to focus on how technology might affect future generations across the globe.

One thing is certain, nurturing online safety and cyber security awareness is a crucial process that will empower the next generation.

This e-book explores the workplace that awaits Gen Alpha. It highlights why educational institutions must adopt an agile approach to curriculum development.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Gen Alpha's pivotal role in developing ethical and responsible technology

How to understand future expectations

What the IT worker of 2040 will look like

Download now

Provided by ITPro