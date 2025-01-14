How today’s five-year-old children will shape tomorrow’s IT workers
We look at the role that Generation Alpha will play in a future workforce and the implications that may have for the way we approach education today
When it comes to the future of technology, there’s never a shortage of bad news. Headlines tend to focus on how technology might affect future generations across the globe.
One thing is certain, nurturing online safety and cyber security awareness is a crucial process that will empower the next generation.
This e-book explores the workplace that awaits Gen Alpha. It highlights why educational institutions must adopt an agile approach to curriculum development.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Gen Alpha's pivotal role in developing ethical and responsible technology
- How to understand future expectations
- What the IT worker of 2040 will look like
