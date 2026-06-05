Cloudflare snaps up VoidZero to expand AI-native developer tools

Cloudflare has announced the acquisition of VoidZero, the open source company behind the Vite JavaScript build tool, as the connectivity cloud provider looks to strengthen its position in AI-native application development.

The acquisition will see Cloudflare integrate VoidZero’s tooling portfolio – which includes the Vite build tool, Vitest test runner, Rust-based Rolldown bundler, and Oxc toolchain – into its Workers developer platform.

The company said the integration will help simplify how developers and AI coding agents build and deploy applications to its global network.

Founded in 2024 by Vue.js and Vite creator Evan You, VoidZero develops a range of open source tools geared towards improving performance and reducing complexity across modern JavaScript application development workflows.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

In an announcement, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said the acquisition comes in response to the rapid rise of AI-assisted development and its reshaping of how applications are built and deployed.

"The best engineers I know are shipping more code than ever, and writing less of it by hand,” he commented. “AI is doing more of the typing — so everything around it has to keep up. Evan and his team built Vite from scratch with the same philosophy we used to build Cloudflare: strip out the bloat and make it fast.

“Bringing them on board gives millions of developers, and the AI agents working alongside them, the fastest path from local code to our global network.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Strengthening AI-native development

According to Cloudflare, the VoidZero acquisition will enable developers to move more easily from local development to global production through unified integration between Vite workflows and the Cloudflare platform.

The vendor said it also plans to further develop intent-based infrastructure capabilities, enabling applications to automatically provision supporting services such as databases and object storage through native integration with Cloudflare resources such as D1 and R2.

Following the acquisition, VoidZero’s engineering team will join Cloudflare’s Emerging Technology and Incubation (ETI) organization, while continuing to maintain the company’s open source roadmap.

Commenting on the acquisition, VoidZero founder and CEO Evan You said the move will enable the business to continue advancing its tooling ecosystem while benefiting from Cloudflare’s infrastructure and global reach.

"Our mission at VoidZero has always been to eliminate the fragmentation and performance bottlenecks of the modern web stack," he explained. "Cloudflare shares our obsession with speed and architectural purity.”

Maintaining open source neutrality

Upon completion of the deal, Cloudflare said Vite, Rolldown, Oxc, and Vitest will remain open source, vendor-agnostic, and community-driven, while continuing to operate under MIT licenses.

The vendor also revealed it has committed $1 million to an independent Vite ecosystem fund designed to support open source maintainers and contributors outside of both Cloudflare and VoidZero.

According to Cloudflare, Vite currently sees more than 130 million weekly downloads, while the Cloudflare Vite plugin has now reached approximately 13.9 million downloads per week – equating to more than 10% of Vite’s entire weekly volume.

“Joining forces allows us to keep the Vite ecosystem neutral, open, and vendor-agnostic, while giving us the resources and global infrastructure to supercharge the developer experience for millions of engineers worldwide," You added.

Terms of the VoidZero acquisition were not disclosed.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.