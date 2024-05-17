Energy efficiency and sustainability demands are transforming IT strategy
How Dell Technologies innovations are leading the way in energy effiency and sustainability
We are living through a period defined by environmental consciousness and technological developments. Businesses are acutely aware of the impact their operations have on future generations.
This eBook shares the results from a study that researched the influence of ESG compliance within the IT purchasing community. The study surveyed 400 IT professionals who are involved in IT product and service purchase decisions.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- The leading sustainable technology brands
- How to audit your infrastructure
- How you can improve energy efficiency
Achieve your sustainability goals.
Download now
Provided by Dell
