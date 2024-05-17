Energy efficiency and sustainability demands are transforming IT strategy

Whitepapers
By
published

How Dell Technologies innovations are leading the way in energy effiency and sustainability

Energy efficiency and sustainability demands are transforming IT strategy
(Image credit: Dell)

We are living through a period defined by environmental consciousness and technological developments. Businesses are acutely aware of the impact their operations have on future generations.

This eBook shares the results from a study that researched the influence of ESG compliance within the IT purchasing community. The study surveyed 400 IT professionals who are involved in IT product and service purchase decisions.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • The leading sustainable technology brands 
  • How to audit your infrastructure
  • How you can improve energy efficiency

Achieve your sustainability goals.

Download now

Provided by Dell

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.