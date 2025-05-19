Dell Technologies Global Partner Summit 2025 – all the news and updates live from Las Vegas

Refresh

Wrapping up, Scannell says: "Look a the opportunity that's in front of you with Dell Technologies. "You're here to because you've decided to partner with Dell Technologies across the PC Portfolio, the storage portfolio, the server portfolio, the Dell native edge, the AI solutions. We have the best portfolio. Why? ... Because we invest more in R&D than anyone else, becuase we have tighter partnerships with companies like Nvidia, we just know how to partner with technology providers to have the best technology on the planet and we have the best supply chain, so we think you should partner with us more," says Scannell. "But here would be my goal, starting today ... when anyone asks you 'who's your greatest partner, who do you love to partner with?' we would love that answer to be Dell Technologies."

Scannell continue in this vein, pointing to the new PCs it launched in January, saying it's a "massive opportunity". "We need our partners to take action" he says.

For partners that haven't enjoyed the "wave [Dell has] been riding for the last several years" around PC modernization, Scannell says there's no time like the present to make a start. "Those old PCs that are three, four, five years old, they're not Windows 11 compatible," he says, encouraging partners to take on some of the opportunity to get customers to refresh for new Dell PCs that are Windows 11 compatible, even if they haven't in the past.

Scannell gives some idea of how this growth can be achieved, including the upcoming PC refresh in preparation for Windows 10 end-of-life and encouraging customers to move away from having a panoply of – for example – storage devices from multiple vendors and instead have them consolidate with a "best of breed" provider.

To say that Scannell is bullish would be an understatement, but shy and retiring isn't really a quality you want anyway in a head of sales. He explains he's unable to talk about Q1 as the company is in a quiet period before announcing its first quarter results, but he can talk about Q2. "In Q2 we want to grow," he says, saying that growth is a refrain his team will hear from him "constantly". "We want to grow with you and want to grow in the market," he says. What part of the market? All of it. "We want to grow faster than the market. We want to take share in every line of business: client, server, storage, AI, edge," he says. "To succeed, we need our partners to be focused on a growth strategy."

"We can't grow without you!" Scannell says, addressing the audience. "Michael said it, you're responsible for more than half of our revenue, so you're essential. If you don't grow, we don't grow". "The double digit growth we saw last year was crazy good, and that's just the beginning," he adds.

Miller says that Scannell has "a massive growth mission" this year and that at Dell they have been given "crazy goals this year". What role do partners play in achieving this she asks?

(Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

Now we have Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations at Dell Technologies on stage with Miller

Williford turns now to the importance of data for making AI projects work. "It's been said before, but corporations have many different silos of data ... you're going to (need to) use these data structures coherently," he says. "That data lakehouse is so critical to build, but partners are going to be just in the critical part of understanding how to help their customers get there."

Williford expands on this thought saying the companies have started to make the package and structure "a little more easy to consume". "What we put together is reference architectures and these reference architectures are critical, because the reality is these are high compute structures that are difficult to do. There's a lot of complex software structures that are part of it, but we've made it easy for our partners to interact with that by putting structures together that are solidly end-to-end," he says.

Miller asks Williford what he sees as the role of partners in the world of AI factories. "The reality is whenever you bring one of these AI structures to market, it requires a really large contingent of help for these enterprise customers. They don't have a lot of the resources and necessary people to lift those efforts," he replies. "So with our partners, we're really trying to set them up for success between Nvidia and Dell."

Michael Dell now leaves the stage and after a short video Miller is joined by a new guest, Jeremy Williford, VP of strategic sales at Nvidia.

Asked by Miller what the opportunity and role is for partners when it comes to some of the announcements – such as new partnerships with Mistral and Google Gemini – Dell hints that there's more to come tomorrow, giving a nod to Cohere in particular. "We're in the process of sort of creating these bite size solutions that are wasily deployable inside organizations and there's a big translation layer of how to use all this stuff in companies in all vertical sectors," he says. "That's not what we (Dell Technologies) do. that's what our partners generally do."

Miller and Dell turn now to AI factories. 3000 AI factories have been sold by Dell Technologies in the past year, they claim, and "many" were sold through partners, which Dell describes as "awesome". "We're seeing that pipeline scale significantly when you look across what we delivered today and just the level of success ... in the last year".

Partners have a significant role to play in this, he says. "A lot of customers don't really know how to get going and they need a lot of help/ And this is where I think partners can play a big role, certainly any way you do it." "I think we're in the first single digit percentage of the S curve adoption of this technology," he says.

Asked what he's hearing from customers, Dell says it's a "mulit-speed world". "Not everybody is going at the same speed, but there's no question that AI offers extraordinary opportunities for companies to reimagine themselves."

Dell opens up with some love for the partners in the room, saying: "We are fortunate to have incredible partners driving roughly half of our business around the world and we're deeply appreciative for all the great work that we're able to do together."

Time for our first guest, if you can call him that given he's the CEO, chairman and founder of the company – Michael Dell. (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

"Across customers, across oru partners, we're going to have to new, modern ways of working," she says. "Imagine the seller of the future," she continues. "They're managing multiple agents – sales agents and marketing agents and operations agents. The result is we're going to serve our customers better. We're going to get so much further reach and we're going to see productivity at a whole new level." "This is going to open up more time for selling and, of course, more more time for partnering."

Miller now moves onto the key topic of the week for Dell – AI. "The pace of change is off the charts, and Dell is at the forefront of that. So what does that mean for the future?" she asks. The answer: AI agents.

Miller also talks about the incentives the company has put in place for selling PCs, including a growth incentive and enhanced client rebate. As a reminder, the company has overhauled its laptop and PC range, and launched the Dell Pro Max Plus today at Dell Technologies World.

She highlights some successes seen by Dell channel partners in various of its business pillars, starting with storage. "I'm happy to say that we're seeing incredible success. And as a reminder, this is a program ... where we pay our sellers more to do storage revenue through our product. We saw channel revenue grow double digits. We saw our power store revenue grow over 20% in our sales collaboration with our partners group greater than 40%," she says.

"We've been listening to our partners, and over the past 18 months, we have made massive investments across our program, across our go to market, across our tools and our processes," says Miller.