Dell names Lisa Ergun as new Client Solutions Group channel lead for the UK

Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Lisa Ergun as its new Client Solutions Group (CSG) channel lead for the UK.

Effective immediately, the appointment sees Ergun tasked with leading the firm’s UK CSG channel strategy - with a particular focus on helping partners find success in key growth areas such as AI-powered PCs, sustainable IT solutions, and advanced security compliance.

A seasoned channel leader, Ergun joins the business from Lenovo UK and Ireland, where she served as channel sales manager for Platinum 360 Partners for the last 13 years.

She was also a founding member of Lenovo’s Women in Leadership UK ERG Group, championing diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives across the business.

In her new role, Ergun will work closely with Dell’s UK channel lead, Ian Heath, and UK senior vice president and managing director, Steve Young, as the firm looks to drive further channel growth.

In an announcement, Heath said Ergun’s wealth of IT sector experience gives her “unparalleled insight” into the dynamics of the channel partner landscape.

“Her expertise will be instrumental in delivering predictable engagement and driving profitable, sustainable growth for our partners,” he explained. “Lisa’s leadership will reinforce our channel partnerships and accelerate growth across the ecosystem.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dell Technologies eyes AI PC market growth

The appointment comes at a crucial time for both Dell and the wider industry, with millions of PCs predicted to be incompatible with Windows 11 as Microsoft ends Windows 10 support in October.

In January, Dell unveiled its new AI PC portfolio to help partners capitalize on the shift as businesses increasingly look to next-gen AI PCs as part of their next upgrade cycle.

Additionally, Dell also recently launched its largest investment in its partner Client PC business through its 2025 Partner Program.

The initiative features 1.5% Client growth incentive for Titanium partners, expanded Client+ base rate eligibility, as well as recognition of consumer products towards base rate thresholds.

Dell said the new additions will equip partners with the tools needed to drive growth and meet evolving customer demands.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Dell during a time of such immense opportunity for the channel,” Ergun commented.

“Partner-delivered IT now accounts for 70% of the total addressable IT market, and that number is set to grow. Dell's complete IT solution approach, from innovative devices to managed services like Dell LifeCycle Hub provides channel partners with a unique competitive advantage.”

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO