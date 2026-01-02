How the partnership model can transform the channel
Collaboration and a shared understanding and commitment to solving problems is key...
The channel is at a turning point. Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-added Resellers (VARs), and integrators are finding that the tradition of transactional projects, delivery by volume, and land-and-expand resourcing will no longer sustain their growth.
Clients increasingly want a different approach: a trusted partner who stays aligned with their goals and delivers outcomes consistently.
This shift has given rise to a new delivery model, one built on partnership, collaboration, and shared accountability. It’s a model that helps channel firms differentiate themselves, retain clients for longer, and generate repeat, predictable revenue streams, without exhausting their sales and marketing function.
Why the partnership approach matters now
As channel providers, we find ourselves working with more sophisticated clients than ever. Technology touches every part of their business, yet many lack enough senior engineering or product capability in-house.
As a result, they expect deeper involvement from their external suppliers and more flexible ways of working.
The partnership approach is designed for this environment. Rather than dropping in a team, delivering a scope, and moving on, firms work closely with clients, adapt continuously, and remain aligned with business strategy. The focus is on momentum, clarity, and collaboration, not transactions.
The pitfalls of the traditional channel model
The traditional approach holds the channel back. This approach includes:
- Rigid resourcing and junior-heavy teams that require a lot of supervision
- A “land-and-expand” mindset that pushes headcount, not value
- Slow mobilization and inconsistent delivery quality
- Premium rates combined with high client ownership of risk
- Documentation-heavy processes and multiple approval layers
These issues create frustration across every level of a client’s business. When teams are so often stretched internally, they don’t want a vendor they have to spend time managing. They want capability, clarity, and trusted expertise. They want a partner.
What a partnership model looks like for the channel
A partnership-led consultancy looks very different from the outset. Engagements are designed to be collaborative and outcome-driven rather than resource-led.
As an example, for us, this means smaller, senior-led teams who embed closely with internal teams from the start.
Key features of the partnership model include:
- Expert-only teams (5+ years’ experience minimum)
- Joint ownership of outcomes, not just contract outputs
- Daily standups and clear communication rituals
- Tech that adapts to the business (instead of forcing new behaviors)
- Internal teams treated as equals, not spectators
This model reduces oversight overhead, lowers risk, and accelerates delivery momentum, which leads directly to stronger client relationships and recurring engagements.
Why this resonates with MSPs, VARs, and Integrators
Channel organizations serving the mid-market and enterprise (50–1,000 employees) are well-positioned to benefit from this approach. These clients often lack sufficient senior engineering and product leadership in-house, yet urgently need help with end-to-end delivery.
What they value most is speed, clarity, and accountability, not lengthy documentation or multiple layers of approval. They want partners who can help with strategy, architecture, build, and implementation without full consultancy overheads. They want someone to tell them when the brief is wrong, not blame them when the outcome is not what was anticipated.
Crucially, this model unlocks new revenue streams, such as ongoing support, modernization plans, AI integration, legacy system upgrades, and digital performance monitoring. It turns one-off projects into longer-term programs, without needing to re-pitch for every engagement.
Collaboration drives repeat revenue
When clients actively collaborate (joining standups, reviews, and retros), quality improves immediately. Decisions happen faster. Internal domain knowledge meets external technical capability. Delivery friction reduces, and a sense of shared ownership takes hold.
This naturally leads to stronger retention, referrals, and repeat engagements, which is where consultancies that adopt this approach gain the most value. Trust becomes a commercial asset.
Where the partnership model works best
The model is especially effective for:
- Net-new builds and platform launches
- Cloud modernization and legacy remediation
- AI adoption and integration strategies
- Multi-system digital transformation programs
In these environments, clients want reduced risk and predictable momentum, not vendor churn or resourcing roulette.
The strategic role of AI
AI is increasingly part of channel conversations, but it must be handled correctly. Under a partnership approach, AI is treated as a tool to be applied carefully to real business problems, not as a buzzword to justify new spend.
Senior-led teams can help clients understand where AI adds operational value, how it integrates with legacy environments, and how it can support, and not disrupt, existing workflows. This prevents hype-led investment and ensures technology adapts to the business, not the other way around.
Why channel firms benefit from this model
The shift to partnership brings a number of immediate advantages to MSPs, VARs, and integrators:
- Differentiation – clients can feel the difference between vendor and partner
- Retention – deeper engagement means lower churn
- Predictability – risk and oversight costs decrease
- Scalability – relationships replace acquisition cycles
- Growth – referrals come naturally when clients trust the partnership
This isn’t just an operational decision; it’s a route to long-term commercial resilience.
The channel’s next competitive edge
The future of the channel won’t be won on volume, headcount, or hourly rates. It will be won through deeper collaboration, senior expertise, and a shift towards shared accountability.
The consultancies that embrace the partnership approach will build stronger foundations, reduce delivery risk, and create repeatable revenue models, without competing in a race to the bottom.
The channel has always been about solving problems. But today, it’s not just about solving them faster; it’s about solving them together.
Jake Rickhuss is a UK-born tech entrepreneur who serves as managing director and co-founder at Journi Limited, the London-based tech consultancy.
Prior to this he spent almost a decade in the bespoke software development and digital transformation industry, spearheading multimillion pound commercial growth and working with major enterprise clients.
Rickhuss leads Journi’s commercial operations, focusing on bespoke software development, AI innovation and full-scale digital transformation for clients seeking nimble, scalable solutions.
