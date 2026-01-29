Inside the SME tech revolution: The quiet role of the channel in driving real change

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are central to the UK economy, making up 99 % of UK businesses and contributing around half of private-sector turnover. Yet, confidence within the sector has weakened over the past year.

In the months leading up to the 2025 Autumn budget, 76 % of leaders doubted that it would bring the support they needed – and many still question if government action will go far enough to drive long-term growth. Rising costs and unpredictable inflation have made it harder for business owners to plan, and many now find themselves concentrating on keeping cash flow steady to protect the progress they’ve already made.

The way smaller businesses think about technology is changing. It now sits at the centre of how they operate and compete, shaping everything from the services they offer to the experience they deliver. But turning that ambition into reality isn’t easy. Research shows that 70 % of digital transformation efforts fail, often because smaller firms don’t have the time or in-house expertise to manage them.

This is where the channel, especially managed service providers (MSPs), can make a real difference. Through guidance and practical support, MSPs are helping SMEs embed technology into the way they operate, helping to build confidence and create space for growth.

Helping SMEs modernize

Research from the British Chambers of Commerce shows that around a third of SMEs are now using AI in some form. It’s a small rise from last year, but still far below what’s needed to make a real impact on productivity.

As smaller firms look for ways to modernize, many are now trying to understand how technology can support their wider goals rather than just individual tasks. Budgets are tight and margins thinner than they’ve been in years , so every investment decision now feels more deliberate.

For many SMEs, 2026 will be shaped less by new purchases and more by how effectively they can use the systems already in place to work more smoothly and therefore reduce strain on teams. The focus is shifting towards tools and approaches that free up time and introduce more consistency across operations.

As SMEs take these steps, the channel can support them in a way that feels more connected to their long-term plans. Providers are working alongside firms to ensure technology sits within a clear direction of travel, helping SMEs think about technology as part of their overall strategy rather than a series of separate fixes. Automation is being used to simplify processes, while advances in cloud and security are giving smaller firms the confidence to work more flexibly and keep data protected wherever people are. These changes don’t happen all at once, but when they start to settle in, SMEs will begin to feel the benefits of calmer workflows and a more predictable performance.

What comes next will hinge on how well technology decisions reflect the realities of running a smaller business. Smaller firms often want fewer technical discussions and more help understanding how technology fits into their goals.

When MSPs understand the rhythm of how a business works, they can translate this into something that feels manageable. Automation is already changing how services are delivered, though its real benefit shows up in the space it creates for people to think differently and plan with greater confidence.

Even with this support, smaller firms still need clear signals from the government that modernization is worth the effort. Policies that encourage investment and build confidence around technology adoption would make this process easier for SMEs. A stronger sense of direction would help to reassure businesses and allow them to think with the ‘long-term’ in mind, rather than relying on short bursts of improvement when budgets allow. Progress doesn’t need to be fast to be effective, but steady improvement can help build the foundations for more confident growth.

Guiding SMEs towards success

As automation and AI become part of day-to-day operations, many smaller firms find that progress depends as much on clear guidance as it does on the technology itself. Support that feels thoughtful and well-timed helps change feel less overwhelming and gives teams the confidence to move at a pace that works for them. When that support is consistent, businesses will begin to notice a steady shift in how they work – and that shift makes all the difference.

For the SMEs, the year ahead offers a chance to strengthen how they work and compete, supported by channel partners who can help bring those ambitions to life.