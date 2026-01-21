Abzorb cuts ribbon on new UK channel partner clinics

Mobile-first ICT services provider Abzorb has launched its new Partner Clinics initiative to help channel partners identify and convert new opportunities across their existing customer base.

The clinics will provide MSPs and resellers with flexible, on-demand support, enabling sales teams to triage live opportunities and receive guidance on navigating deals across mobile, IoT, hosted telephony, and connectivity.

The program aims to eliminate hesitation, accelerate adoption, and open new revenue streams for partners by providing them with direct access to experts working with these technologies on a daily basis.

According to Abzorb, the clinics mark the next phase of its commitment to supporting the channel through practical education and hands-on enablement. With its new clinic model, the firm said it is bolstering guidance and support to compliment its range of connectivity solutions.

Mobile impact

The new partner clinic sessions are available now to both existing and prospective Abzorb partners looking to expand their portfolios or launch new services.

In its announcement, Abzorb highlighted early adopter Digital Space’s success with the clinic model, with the initiative already helping to facilitate higher mobile adoption across the firm’s customer base.

“Being able to check in and triage deals with those who are working them daily has been invaluable for growth,” commented Louise Purdie, Abzorb’s head of Indirect. “It’s helped our teams build confidence quickly and identify opportunities we may otherwise have overlooked.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hosted telephony

Throughout January 2026, Abzorb’s clinics will be based around hosted telephony, shining a light on the untapped potential for channel partners that may find themselves questioning the level of support they receive from their current provider.

According to Purdie, the aim is to help MSPs and mobile resellers capture “huge opportunities” to cross-sell hosted telephony solutions to their existing customers, while also exploring alternative vendors.

“The aim of the Clinics is to bridge that gap, giving teams the confidence, clarity, and hands-on guidance they need to nurture these opportunities and deliver something genuinely competitive to their customers,” she added.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.