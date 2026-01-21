Abzorb cuts ribbon on new UK channel partner clinics
The expert-led, on-demand clinics have been designed to help partners tap into new connectivity revenue opportunities
Mobile-first ICT services provider Abzorb has launched its new Partner Clinics initiative to help channel partners identify and convert new opportunities across their existing customer base.
The clinics will provide MSPs and resellers with flexible, on-demand support, enabling sales teams to triage live opportunities and receive guidance on navigating deals across mobile, IoT, hosted telephony, and connectivity.
The program aims to eliminate hesitation, accelerate adoption, and open new revenue streams for partners by providing them with direct access to experts working with these technologies on a daily basis.
According to Abzorb, the clinics mark the next phase of its commitment to supporting the channel through practical education and hands-on enablement. With its new clinic model, the firm said it is bolstering guidance and support to compliment its range of connectivity solutions.
Mobile impact
The new partner clinic sessions are available now to both existing and prospective Abzorb partners looking to expand their portfolios or launch new services.
In its announcement, Abzorb highlighted early adopter Digital Space’s success with the clinic model, with the initiative already helping to facilitate higher mobile adoption across the firm’s customer base.
“Being able to check in and triage deals with those who are working them daily has been invaluable for growth,” commented Louise Purdie, Abzorb’s head of Indirect. “It’s helped our teams build confidence quickly and identify opportunities we may otherwise have overlooked.”
Hosted telephony
Throughout January 2026, Abzorb’s clinics will be based around hosted telephony, shining a light on the untapped potential for channel partners that may find themselves questioning the level of support they receive from their current provider.
According to Purdie, the aim is to help MSPs and mobile resellers capture “huge opportunities” to cross-sell hosted telephony solutions to their existing customers, while also exploring alternative vendors.
“The aim of the Clinics is to bridge that gap, giving teams the confidence, clarity, and hands-on guidance they need to nurture these opportunities and deliver something genuinely competitive to their customers,” she added.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
