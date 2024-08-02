July rundown: Not just the IT blackout

Features
By
published

This month saw what was probably the biggest IT outage ever and Japan finally win its war against floppy disks

A dark blue background with hazy white writing over it and the text "Not just the IT blackout" overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

The IT outage that left passengers stranded, self checkouts non-functional, and IT professionals worldwide with an enormous headache dominated the news in July. The cost for those affected and the companies involved – CrowdStrike and Microsoft – is still being counted.

In this episode of the ITPro Podcast, Jane is joined by ITPro’s news editor Ross Kelly to discuss what happened on 19 July, as well as news of Google’s attempt to buy cloud security outfit Wiz falling through and Japan finally winning its war against floppy disks.

Footnotes

Subscribe

Jane McCallion
Jane McCallion
Managing Editor

Jane McCallion is ITPro's Managing Editor, specializing in data centers and enterprise IT infrastructure. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.

Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.