July rundown: Not just the IT blackout
This month saw what was probably the biggest IT outage ever and Japan finally win its war against floppy disks
The IT outage that left passengers stranded, self checkouts non-functional, and IT professionals worldwide with an enormous headache dominated the news in July. The cost for those affected and the companies involved – CrowdStrike and Microsoft – is still being counted.
In this episode of the ITPro Podcast, Jane is joined by ITPro’s news editor Ross Kelly to discuss what happened on 19 July, as well as news of Google’s attempt to buy cloud security outfit Wiz falling through and Japan finally winning its war against floppy disks.
Footnotes
- Global IT outage caused by faulty CrowdStrike update could take ‘days and weeks’ to resolve, experts warn
- Global IT outage: CrowdStrike CEO confirms update "defect" as the source of mass disruption
- Millions of devices bricked and $5.4 billion in losses: The cost of the CrowdStrike outage continues to mount
- It's been two weeks since CrowdStrike caused a global IT outage – what lessons should we learn?
- How cyber attacks damage mental health
- Why the Wiz acquisition makes perfect sense for Google
- Google will need to find a new cloud security champion as Wiz backs out of $23 billion acquisition
- CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor linked to Linux crashes, too • The Register
Subscribe
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the IT Pro newsletter
- Join us on LinkedIn
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
Jane McCallion is ITPro's Managing Editor, specializing in data centers and enterprise IT infrastructure. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.