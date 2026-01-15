‘They’re more productive than ever’: Marc Benioff says hiring in software engineering is ‘mostly flat’ at Salesforce because of AI – but the company is expanding headcount in one key area
Sales and customer engagement headcount is growing, according to Marc Benioff, as Salesforce bangs the drum for its Agentforce service
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has revealed hiring for software engineering has dipped as a result of AI, but the CRM giant is ramping up recruitment in other key areas to push its agentic agenda.
Speaking on TBPN this week, Benioff attributed the “mostly flat” headcount in software engineering to marked productivity benefits delivered by its own internal agentic AI tools.
“I've held my engineering headcount mostly flat this year because I've gotten so much productivity increase,” he said. “I probably have about 15,000 engineers and they're more productive than ever.”
“I'm so proud of them. Look at what we just delivered for you guys [referring to the recently launched Slackbot].”
Benioff's comments on software engineering come roughly a year after the chief exec suggested the company would freeze hiring for roles in this domain as a result of AI – a prediction that appears to have come to fruition.
“In engineering this year at Salesforce, we’re seriously debating - maybe we aren’t going to hire anyone this year,” he told The Logan Bartlett Show podcast.
While headcount in this area has remained flat, the company is driving ahead with recruitment in other key areas – particularly sales and customer engagement – as it continues to push its agentic AI service, Agentforce.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“I’ve changed the employee mix,” he said. “This year we hired 20% more account executives.”
The recruitment drive in this business segment is crucial for Salesforce, Benioff noted, allowing it to boost engagement with customers still on the fence about agentic AI and showcase its potential.
“There still needs to be people like me and you who go meet with our customers to really explain all the intricacies and nuances of the technology,” Benioff explained.
“There’s a lot of false narratives and people playing the market and saying things about AI that are not true, especially in regards to the enterprise,” he added. “We have to go and explain it, and talk to it, and build the relationships, and show them, and prototype and deploy.”
Indeed, Benioff noted that staff in these areas are “more valuable than ever” and will play a vital role in ramping up adoption of agentic AI tools.
Despite a bullish recruitment campaign on some fronts, workers in other areas of the business have bore the brunt of Salesforce’s AI and automation efforts over the last year.
In a follow-up appearance on The Logan Bartlett Show, Benioff revealed the company had cut its customer support workforce by roughly 50%.
Marc Benioff is all-in on Agentforce
Salesforce unveiled Agentforce at its annual Dreamforce conference in 2024, with Benioff hailing the advent of agentic AI as a step change in the evolutionary path of the technology.
With agents, enterprises are able to draw upon an array of autonomous bots to carry out tasks on behalf of human workers, as opposed to the previous iteration of assistants which supplemented worker activities.
The launch of Agentforce marked a huge pivot for the CRM giant, and it’s now very much all-in on the technology. Benioff even hinted that the company might even change its name to Agentforce as a result.
Looking ahead, Salesforce shows no signs of slowing down on this front. Benioff told TBPN that “every company is going to have a customer agent”, touting the fact that customer adoption rates are surging.
“Since we’ve spoken there’s like 10, 20, 30,000 companies … deploying Agentforce for their customers,” he said.
“We’ve seen these amazing agents emerge,” he added. “We’re going to see one emerge next week at the World Economic Forum.”
Agentforce has seen significant growth since launch. However, the numbers flagged by Benioff don’t quite match up. Official figures from Salesforce show that over 12,000 companies in 39 countries currently use Agentforce in some capacity.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Are AI browsers a golden opportunity or cybersecurity nightmare?
In-depth AI browsers are on the rise despite the concrete risks associated with using them
-
Finance and security leaders are odds over cyber priorities, and it’s harming enterprises
News Poor relations between the departments can be solved by CISOs talking in a language CFOs understand
-
Salesforce opens up Agentforce 360 for partners to drive agent development
News Salesforce has opened up its Agentforce 360 platform to allow partners to build and sell AI agents and applications.
-
Salesforce targets better data, simpler licensing to spur Agentforce adoption – and its acquisition of Informatica is key
News The combination of Agentforce 360, Data 360, and Informatica is more context for enterprise AI than ever before
-
Salesforce could become the king of enterprise AI – but only if customers believe in its potential
Analysis At Dreamforce 2025, Salesforce painted a believable picture for enterprise AI, but shareholders will only be reassured by greater business buy-in
-
"Do not sacrifice your entry-level jobs": Salesforce might be all in on AI, but it isn't giving up on junior workers yet – despite Marc Benioff's job replacement claims
News Salesforce is still committed to hiring junior team members even as AI automates roles, according to UK&I chief executive Zahra Bahrololoumi.
-
CFOs were skeptical about AI investment, but they’ve changed their tune since the arrival of agents
News The introduction of agentic AI has CFOs changing their outlook on the technology
-
Marc Benioff’s agentic AI gambit is paying dividends
Analysis Agentforce is dominating the agenda at Salesforce – and it appears to be working
-
‘We’ve got some fabulous conditions’: Salesforce UK chief exec Zahra Bahrololoumi touts the country's tech industry potential
News The UK remains a “priority market” for Salesforce, according to its regional CEO
-
‘A bold and highly strategic move’: Why Salesforce’s Informatica acquisition could be the key to Benioff’s agentic AI dream
Analysis Industry analysts have described the Informatica acquisition as a "bold and highly strategic move".