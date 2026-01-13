The AI-enabled Slackbot is now generally available – Salesforce says it could save more than a day’s work per week

Slack has announced the general availability of its updated Slackbot, which is now capable of advanced AI reasoning, personalized responses, and agentic tool use.

The updated chatbot can draw on enterprise and user context to summarize Slack channels, and answer user questions, without any need for training or setup.

In a demo, Amy Bauer, principal product experience designer at Slack and product lead for Slackbot, showed how Slackbot can summarize user feedback for an upcoming feature, drawing on the relevant channel.

Bauer was able to expand on this data by providing Slackbot with an image of a usage metrics dashboard, asking the assistant to correlate the feedback with the user data.

Slackbot was able to complete this task and provide recommendations for addressing the issues and expanding access to the pilot. Bauer could then turn this information into a canvas, which can be shared with teammates and eventually shared with leadership.

Rob Seaman, chief product officer at Slack, said that this is an example of an “internal tool call” which would set the tone for future Slackbot updates.

“We're eventually going to be adding in additional third-party tool calls,” he said.

“So it can not only create canvases in Slack, but it can actually be creating documents in other systems, creating tickets in other systems, etc.”

Personalized AI interactions

Slack has become increasingly crucial to Salesforce’s entire product offering in the past year. At Dreamforce 2025 , Salesforce announced Slack is now an ‘agentic OS’ for customer data, acting as both a communications platform and natural language point of entry for interacting with its AI agent platform Agentforce .

One of the key selling points of the updated Slackbot is its ability to provide answers and make actions based on wider user and enterprise context.

For example, Bauer asked Slackbot to identify 30 minutes on a Tuesday to discuss the findings from the canvas with key stakeholders. The assistant could autonomously identify the canvas to which Bauer referred, as well as channel information to identify who the ‘key stakeholders’ for the project are and cross reference the Google calendars of all involved parties.

While Slackbot cannot schedule meeting events at launch, Slack has committed to rolling out this feature as soon as possible.

“It can know everything that you can know in Slack – in fact, it can know a heck of a lot more, because I don't remember the conversation from two months ago, let alone a year ago, but Slackbot does,” said Ryan Gavin, chief marketing officer at Slack.

“And while I have access to literally hundreds of public channels in Slack, let's be honest, I'm not reading those channels most days, but Slackbot is. Because Slackbot has all that important work context, it becomes unbelievably insightful.

When users interact with Slackbot, the assistant is capable of delivering answers specific to them, drawing on the data they have access to, including in Salesforce or third-party storage such as Google Drive.

“There's not a lot of personal agents out there that can know a ten year past of things that you've worked on, or what your company's worked on,” Gavin said.

In recent weeks, Salesforce employees have been using Slackbot to help them write self-assessments.

“If you’re in the corporate world you've written these before, they're kind of a pain remembering what you did 12 months ago, let alone a week ago, sometimes it's challenging,” Gavin added.

“You want to have a nice document that reflects your work. It turns out Slackbot knows your work. It knows all the things that you did 12 months ago, eight months ago, six months ago.”

The result is hours saved for employees, he explained, with some workers having saved up to 20 hours per week.

Salesforce operates under a ‘customer zero’ principle, in which its own employees test and adopt its new products ahead of any public launch.

Within the firm, employees have adopted Slackbot faster than any other product in its history, Gavin said, adding the firm has also measured high user retention rates.

In another example, Seaman explained that he’s used Slackbot to learn the pronunciation of new hires’ names, with the assistant able to automatically draw the data from inside a Google Slides presentation within his Google Drive.

Slackbot is available in all the languages Slack supports. These are:

Chinese (Simplified or Traditional)

English (US or UK)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish (Latin America or Spain)

At launch, Slackbot will not be able to generate images, presentations, or videos though Slack is looking at enabling these features in the near future.

From this point on, Slack is making Slackbot a model context protocol (MCP) client, which in the future will allow the assistant to connect to other apps and AI agents.

Select customer organizations have had access to the updated Slackbot for several months and representatives from these firms noted the increased productivity possible through the tool.

“Slackbot is my second brain, it is the memory I wish I had myself,” said Peter Stoltz, VP, head of CIO Office at reMarkable .

“Whenever I have a question about the work we do, I always ask Slackbot. Whether it’s translation help or finding information, both about people and operating the company, Slackbot provides the information and the context to explain it.”