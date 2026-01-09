NinjaOne gearing for 2026 growth after record fiscal year

NinjaOne hit $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in fiscal year 2025, driven by increased demand for its unified IT operations platform.

The period saw the Austin-headquartered IT management vendor outpace the wider IT market with nearly 70% year-over-year revenue growth and significantly expand its customer base.

NinjaOne now works with more than 35,000 customers across more than 140 countries, marking customer growth of over 60% when compared to the previous year.

In an announcement, NinjaOne CEO and co-founder Sal Sferlazza said the results reflect the company’s customer-first ethos and focus on simplifying IT complexity.

“Legacy tech is pervasive in these markets – raising risk, cost, and inefficiency, whereas a modern SaaS platform with a multi-tenant-native architecture can innovate faster to develop multiple mission-critical solutions that should work with, not against, each other,” he explained.

NinjaOne hails momentum continues

NinjaOne attributes its momentum to strong adoption of its Unified IT Operations Platform, which combines endpoint management, autonomous matching, backup, and remote access to help organizations reduce costs, strengthen resilience, and boost efficiency.

According to the company, 71% of customers deploy the solution to replace more than four legacy tools to automate tasks and simplify employee workloads.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over the last year, NinjaOne expanded the platform with mobile device management (MDM) for macOS, NinjaOne Remote, and introduced new capabilities that unify vulnerability and patch management.

The firm also launched Patch Intelligence AI, a new solution that uses AI-driven insights to make patching more autonomous while reducing risk and manual tasks for IT teams.

Strategic expansion

Fiscal 2025 also saw NinjaOne expand its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and fresh integrations. The firm acquired SaaS backup and data protection leader Dropsuite, extending its ability to unify endpoint, server, and SaaS backup and email archiving.

New integrations with Microsoft Intune and ServiceNow also aimed to further simplify IT workflows.

Elsewhere, the vendor also achieved FedRAMP Authorization, GovRAMP Authorization, and Texas-RAMP Authorization to help public sector organizations modernize their IT environments.

Looking ahead, NinjaOne said it will continue to focus on customer success to drive further innovation and momentum throughout 2026.

“Our success is thanks to the trust our customers and partners put in us every day and the dedication of Ninjas around the world,” added Sferlazza.

“To our customers and partners, we promise to continue to put your needs at the center of every decision we make to ensure your ongoing success.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.