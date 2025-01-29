NinjaOne edges towards $252 million Dropsuite acquisition

NinjaOne has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SaaS backup and data protection provider Dropsuite for $252 million.

Expected to close during the first half of 2025 subject to customer closing conditions, the acquisition will see Dropsuite’s SaaS data protection suite integrated with NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management platform.

NinjaOne said the move will enable IT organizations and MSPs to better defend against catastrophic events such as ransomware, as well as common IT issues such as accidental deletion and data archiving for legal and compliance.

In the firm’s announcement, NinjaOne CEO and co-founder, Sal Sferlazza, said the new capabilities will extend customers’ data protection from the endpoint to SaaS applications, while automating and simplifying backup, and filling critical data gaps.

“We are watching the concept of an ‘endpoint’ evolve from a device to a user in real time. The growth of SaaS applications, BYOD, and the move to remote and hybrid work have transformed customer expectations for endpoint management platforms,” he explained.

“Organizations must protect and manage not only the personal and professional devices used by customers and employees but also the applications they use.”

NinjaOne plans Dropsuite integration

Founded in 2012, Dropsuite’s cloud software suite provides tools and capabilities for secure backup, recovery, and protection of critical business information and data for SaaS application users.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By integrating Dropsuite into its own endpoint management platform, NinjaOne said customers will benefit from extended data protection to secure both SaaS application and physical device data, as well as automated setup and recovery for swift restoration of files, emails, calendar, and Entra ID.

Organizations can also leverage the offering’s multi-tenancy compatibility to ensure data protection across complex, multi-tenant IT and MSP environments, while its enhanced discovery capabilities aim to provide admins with the ability to analyse historical data assets through an intuitive interface.

“By joining NinjaOne, Dropsuite will be able to help provide customers with the tools needed to backup and protect endpoints and the most mission-critical SaaS applications from a single platform,” said Dropsuite CEO Charif El-Ansari.

“We believe this will contribute to the continued success of our customers and our distribution partners.”

Commenting on the pending acquisition, Chris Matarese, NinjaOne’s president, CFO, and co-founder, said Dropsuite’s customer focus, combined with its suite’s ease-of-use, were key factors in the decision to purchase the business.

“What impressed us most after our due diligence across the SaaS backup and data protection market is that Dropsuite is obsessed with customer success as much as NinjaOne, and their product is widely loved across its customer base and the nearly 1.5 million people who rely on it,” he explained.

“We have long said we are a build before buy company, and we want to assure our customers and partners that we have passed on a number of potential acquisitions and spent a lot of time to ensure that Dropsuite is as easy to use and deeply integrated into the NinjaOne automated endpoint management platform as the rest of our product suite.”