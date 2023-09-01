Plugging the productivity gap

Many businesses in the tech sector are currently facing economic headwinds, with rising costs and enduring skill shortages stymying growth plans. In response, some companies – including a number of notable large firms – have announced sweeping staff cuts.

This is one way to cut costs, but it can end up placing an undue burden on the remaining staff. Small businesses in particular may struggle to reduce their employee numbers without forcing their staff to assume extra responsibilities, or having to say goodbye to some crucial tasks altogether.

In this episode, Rory is joined by Sune Engsig, VP of Product Development at the test automation platform Leapwork, to discuss the strategic changes tech companies can embrace to achieve their productivity goals.

Highlights

“You'd be amazed by the lack of attention from C-level towards QA. That analogy of “it's running down the hall, please go down there” is very representative of the focus for QA and testing at C-level. It's something that they've delegated completely and entirely, and again if you ask me because they're underestimating both the complexity of the domain but also the potential of it.”

“You can become super productive and very inefficient, at the same time, with zero effort really. That's the easiest thing in the world. So understand that key difference between those two, those two components, they're often mixed up with each other.”

“What happens if you automate blindly, so if you automate processes that are not running well, or if you're automating processes that are not efficient? Guess what happens: when you automate them, they will still be inefficient, and they will still not be working well. So they will just be accelerating the pain. RPA has, I think, enhanced a lot of organizations’ business processes, and that's a crucial enabler for having this predictability.”