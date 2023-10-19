State of Salesforce 2023-24
Who is creating more value from the Salesforce platform— and how?
Business leaders are realizing that if they want to achieve ongoing innovation and drive real value, they must optimize their Salesforce investments from multiple angles.
IBM is proud to partner with Salesforce and deliver value to customers who want to work with a trusted systems integrator. The State of Salesforce presents a year’s worth of research that shares what leading Salesforce customers are doing to deliver enterprise value.
The top performers in the 3,400+ executive survey are seeing 40% higher revenue per Salesforce license. Find out what they're doing differently with these 5 insights:
Download the report for recommendations on how to take action on all of them.
Provided by IBM
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.