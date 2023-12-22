The 2023 that didn’t happen
Predicted breakthroughs such as AI regulation and hardware revolutions failed to take shape
So much has happened this year, not least in the areas of AI and social media, but at the same time some events have been some notable omissions. While generative AI has taken the world by storm, there is still much to prove about its business use cases and how it should be regulated.
Security and hardware are also in a similar place to previous years, with the same threats and designs coming to the surface in 2023 in place of any revolutionary shifts.
For this festive episode of the podcast, Jane and Rory discuss the biggest things that didn't happen this year, from things that were promised but didn't come to fruition or even events that have been awaited for years and still failed to show up in 2023.
Highlights
“I wonder whether people have just become a little bit more cautious, not just in tech but in general – that we are slightly less likely to rush headlong to embrace a technology because while the internet has undoubtedly been a good thing it has also brought lots of negative consequences.”
“Even if Apple can really knock it out of the park, I feel it’s kind of like the MiniDisc of technology. Because AI has come along, and it is so much better, so much more interesting, so much more usable, so much more accessible … who cares about AR/VR?”
“Something that security analysts have noted throughout the year is that the profit is still king for threat groups, even nation-backed threat groups often will treat cyber warfare as sort of a side gig.”
Footnotes
- EU hammers out deal on AI Act, but it may have missed the mark
- France, Germany, and Italy align themselves on AI regulation, but the EU may not like it
- Why AI could be a legal nightmare for years to come
- The UK's hollow AI Safety Summit has only emphasized global divides
- The time has come to say arrivederci to the all-in-one PC
- The AI-powered PC: From personal computer to personal companion
- Why 2024 won’t be the year of AR, VR or any kind of immersive tech
- What are the most-targeted industries for cyber attacks?
- Twitter's employee 'revolt' sparks survival concerns for a platform crumbling from within
