AI skills training can't be left in the hands of big tech

The government must intervene in upskilling workers for the AI revolution, with industry experts warning it can't be left to industry alone.

That's the assessment offered by a panel of digital training experts speaking at AI UK, the annual conference held by the Alan Turing Institute.

The rise of AI has many concerned about the impact on jobs, suggesting a degree of retraining will be needed to help humans keep pace with the technology — or find a new role entirely. Those left behind without AI skills will be stuck in less well paying jobs, according to one report .

Beyond that, tech giants and governments alike are concerned about the lack of AI talent coming through the pipeline, with a shortage of skilled AI experts predicted to slow innovation — that's the motivation behind the UK's AI Action Plan , which aims to create 13,000 jobs in the industry.

But while meeting this expected demand will be a cross-sector challenge, David Crozier, director of the AI Collaboration Centre (AICC), noted that filling future gaps can’t be left to tech companies.

“Industry only supports it [training efforts] if they see commercial opportunity at the end of it,” he told attendees.

But there's more to AI than just productivity for companies, notes Tom Crick, Professor of Digital Education & Policy at Swansea University and the Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Beyond the economy, AI has a very clear social and cultural imperative.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Focus Report 2025 - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The lens through which you view AI upskilling, for this to be responsible and ethical, and be citizen centered — is this of benefit to citizens and society, not just that it will help get a job or as an industry thing," he said.

"The pace of change is so quick, it really needs a nation wide or region wide intervention," added Crozier, comparing it — rather surprisingly — to sheep dipping, the process by which the animals are treated with pesticides to avoid the spread of parasites.

That said, the panelists agreed there was a role for companies to make use of micro-learning and offer life-long learning opportunities to enable employees to keep up. Liz Williams, the CEO of FutureDotNow, called for a cultural change in these topics, to centre them in our work lives.

Existing skills gap

Perhaps we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves. Williams noted that her organization's research suggests more than half of the UK workforce currently lack the essential 20 or so digital skills for work — and that's before AI comes into the picture.

"These are not advanced skills. Nine of the tasks are about online safety and security," she said, such as passwords. "People do not necessarily have those skills."

Williams noted that this applies across all demographics. One-in-two academics, for example, lacks one of 20 digital skills designated as necessary in the modern workforce, as do half of young people.

"It's a really ubiquitous issue," she said. "We assume people will acquire these skills through osmosis, but they won't. We need to help them acquire and maintain those skills."

Confused companies

It's not just individuals struggling to see how they will stay relevant amid a rise in AI in the workplace. Company leaders are unsure of how to best use AI, added Crozier.

Discussing company leaders who came to his organization for support, Crozier said they admitted they lacked the core skills needed to implement AI, let alone their staff.

"They didn't know what they needed to procure, a lot of the individuals we engaged with, their understanding of AI was pretty limited — they understand ChatGPT or Copilot, and they use it as a glorified Google."

To help, Crozier said he's been trying to explain the broader underlying technologies, while asking them what specific problems they're trying to solve, while also addressing issues like costs and ROI.

"It's not just about basic AI literacy, the leadership in those organizations are crying out for advice and guidance and a bit more knowledge — and perhaps they're a little bit embarrassed about their lack of understanding."