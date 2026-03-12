Huntress extends global partner program access to resellers in small business drive
The expansion will allow resellers to deliver enterprise-grade security to smaller organizations facing increasing cyber threats
Huntress has opened its global partner program to resellers for the first time, as the cybersecurity vendor looks to expand the reach of its managed security platform.
The move builds on the company’s decade-long partnerships with managed service providers (MSPs) and aims to extend enterprise-grade security tools to smaller organizations that find themselves increasingly targeted by cyber criminals.
By broadening its partner ecosystem, Huntress said it is making the same level of protection typically available to Fortune 1000 companies more accessible to businesses of all sizes, without the need for fine-tuning, management, or handling large numbers of false positives and alerts.
In an announcement, the vendor described its expanded initiative as a “global force multiplier” designed to help protect the most vulnerable organizations.
“Our reseller partner program is now live, and provides access to enterprise-grade security, purpose-built to catch what others miss, without constant false positives and alert fatigue,” said Tuan Nguyen, vice president of channels and alliances at Huntress.
“This enables them to differentiate their tech offerings, drive profitable business growth, and deliver tangible security outcomes. We are looking for partners who want to join our collective hunt and protect the 99%.”
Extending the reach of the Huntress platform
Huntress’ security platform is designed to protect and respond to a range of cyber threats, including business email compromise, account takeovers, ransomware, and phishing attacks.
The offering includes endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and security awareness training tools, backed by a 24/7 AI-assisted security operations center.
By bringing resellers into its partner program, Huntress said it is now looking to grow its pool of more than 200,000 organizations that already leverage the platform for their security needs.
Channel opportunity for resellers
By expanding its partner program, Huntress said it is creating fresh opportunities for resellers to differentiate and drive growth through profitable partner margins and co-marketing support tailored to reseller business models.
Michael Zuppa, CEO of blueAPACHE, an Australia-based Huntress partner, said the move will help support broader efforts to improve cyber resilience.
“In Australia, the Cyber Security Strategy 2023 to 2030 sets clear expectations for strengthened resilience across organisations of every size,” he explained.
“Our partnership with Huntress allows blueAPACHE to support this mission by giving our clients access to always‑on threat detection and response.”
