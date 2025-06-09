Tech professionals are on the job hunt again – here’s what they’re looking for

Half of all technology professionals worldwide say they plan to pursue new roles over the next 12 months, new research suggests, with workers increasingly seeking more flexible options.

Analysis from the 2025 Talent Trends report from Michael Page shows nearly half (48%) of UK professionals are also on the hunt for a new job.

The report, based on responses from 5,000 tech professionals around the world, takes into account a number of factors in job hunting, including wellbeing, flexibility, inclusivity, and work-life balance.

Notably, the report specifically highlighted work-life balance as a key motivation behind seeking alternative roles.

Across the industry, 87% of respondents said work-life balance is their top priority when assessing their current role and future opportunities. In the UK, this rises slightly to 88%, the study found.

Yet despite this sharpened focus on work-life balance, 38% of workers globally are spending more time in the office compared to last year. Nearly half (49%) attributed this to stricter company policies and return to office (RTO) mandates.

Just over one-third (35%) of UK workers also reported increased time at the office compared to the same period last year. Of those, 61% identified changes to company attendance policies as a leading factor.

These figures mark the latest in a slew of studies showing the gradual shift back toward in-office attendance requirements for workers both in the UK and globally.

Earlier this year, a study by Hubble found 64% of leaders at companies with hybrid work policies want staff back in the office more regularly.

A host of major tech firms, including Dell and Amazon, have implemented strict RTO mandates in a bid to get workers back into the office. The main motivation behind this RTO lies in the belief that workers are inherently more productive when working in-person rather than remotely.

The Michael Page report highlighted a disconnect in the perception of remote and office-based working practices, however. Nearly half (48%) of UK technology managers said they believe productivity improves in person while 41% of tech employees said they’re more productive at home.

“This discrepancy is fueling a growing need for clarity between employers and workers - both in the UK and globally - around flexibility and the balance between remote and in-person work,” the company said.

James Barrett, managing director of technology and transformation at Michael Page, said work-life balance and flexible options are now a “core differentiator in the fight for technology talent”.

Barrett noted that companies that offer flexibility and establish clear policies on working patterns will be best placed to attract and retain talent in the year ahead.

“The disconnect between employer policy and employee preference on where work happens is not just a cultural tension. It is a competitive risk,” he said.

“Businesses that get this right, with clear expectations and a balanced hybrid model, will be better placed to attract, retain and motivate the people they need.”

Wellbeing is a big focus for tech professionals

Alongside work-life balance, wellbeing has also emerged as a key focus for technology professionals, the report found - and the two are closely entwined.

Nearly two-thirds (60%) of UK tech workers said they would turn down a promotion to maintain wellbeing if given the opportunity.

Once again the study highlighted a growing divide between employers and workers on the topic of wellbeing. Over one-third (35%) of UK tech professionals said they do not trust leadership to balance employee welfare alongside business goals.

“This mistrust is already having an impact,” the company said. “More than one-in-five UK technology workers say they are actively planning to leave their current role due to leadership decisions.”

Barrett noted that intense working conditions during the pandemic and subsequent years has “taken a toll” on workers across the tech sector. This, he added, is a key factor behind workers becoming increasingly conscious of their wellbeing.

“The good news is that employers have a real opportunity to reset the relationship,” he commented. “By building trust, offering true flexibility, and leading with transparency, organizations can attract the right talent and build happy, fulfilled teams.”