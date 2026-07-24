Microsoft and Databricks target AI business context gains in partnership expansion

Databricks and Microsoft are forging deeper ties with an expansion to the duo’s decade-long partnership, with a fresh focus placed on data management.

As part of the move, Databricks said it plans to expand use of Azure Databricks in core business operations and build a new, unified data lakehouse.

The move will also see the firm adopt Microsoft’s Arm-based VM infrastructure, Azure Cobalt, to “improve performance and efficiency”.

Microsoft, meanwhile, plans deeper integration of Databricks’ Data and AI platform across core product lines in a bid to provide customers with new tools such as Genie, the company’s flagship AI chatbot.

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Databricks CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi said the expansion builds on long-standing ties and aims to accelerate customer data transformation efforts.

“For nearly a decade, Databricks and Microsoft have helped enterprises innovate with data and AI,” he said.

“Today, our partnership is stronger than ever. With Databricks Genie and Unity AI Gateway deeply integrated across Microsoft’s products, we’re helping enterprises unify their data and ground AI in business knowledge.”

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Delivering business context

The partnership expansion aims to address key recurring hurdles for enterprises dabbling in AI innovation: data preparation and management.

AI systems, particularly agents, require fine-tuned data grounded in domain-specific context, according to the duo. Simply put, this means AI systems need to understand enterprise products, customers, operations, and general business processes to run efficiently.

A significant portion of enterprises are still struggling to bridge these gaps, however, and it risks derailing adoption processes, according to Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft’s commercial business.

“The next generation of AI will be defined by how effectively organizations turn their unique knowledge into intelligence,” Althoff said.

“Microsoft and Databricks are helping customers connect data, AI, and business context to accelerate decision-making and drive measurable impact.”

Databricks targets performance gains

A key focus of the partnership rests on expansion of Azure Cobalt for Databricks. The company said this will help improve performance and efficiency for agentic AI and ‘data-intensive’ workloads for customers.

The data analytics firm currently uses Cobalt 100. Looking ahead, the company plans to adopt Cobalt 200, which Microsoft noted offers up to 50% better performance and includes memory encryption by default.

Expansion of core business operations through Azure Databricks will also deliver performance improvements, the duo noted, enabling the firm to scale up capabilities for customers.

Genie integration

Deeper integration of Databricks’ Genie AI service within Azure also aims to simplify data management capabilities for customers, according to the firm.

Running the AI system directly within Microsoft environments will enable customers to ground and operate agents on data hosted within the cloud service. This means the AI tool will be “deeply integrated” with key Microsoft products, including:

Azure Data Lake Storage

Power BI

Microsoft Foundry

Microsoft 365, Teams, and Copilot

“These capabilities bring governed, real-time data and AI into business workflows, giving organisations the context, control, choice, and cost efficiency needed to drive impact,” the company said in a blog post.

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