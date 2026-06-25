Commvault signs multi-year partnership with Microsoft in cyber resilience drive
A new multi-year agreement will see Commvault’s AI and cyber resilience platform offered as a native ISV service on Azure
Commvault has announced a new multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft that will see its cyber resilience platform offered as a native independent software vendor (ISV) service on Microsoft Azure.
The agreement builds on a collaboration spanning more than 25 years and aims to simplify how Azure customers deploy and manage Commvault’s data protection and recovery capabilities.
The partnership will see Commvault Cloud become available directly through Azure, allowing customers to discover, provision, and integrate resilience services from within the cloud platform.
According to the software vendor, the move addresses growing demand for cyber resilience as organizations expand their cloud deployments, ramp up AI adoption, and contend with an increasingly complex security landscape.
Slated for public preview this summer, the native service will provide customers with a more unified experience across procurement, onboarding, and management – ultimately reducing the need for separate infrastructure, external tools, and manual integrations.
In an announcement, Commvault president and CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said the agreement will take the company’s long-standing relationship with Microsoft “to the next level.”
“Many of our customers rely on Microsoft Azure to scale their business in the cloud, use AI, optimise operations, and bring ideas to life,” he commented. “With this joint commitment, we can also make best-in-class resilience plug-and-play for Microsoft customers.”
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Native Azure integration
Commvault said the native Azure service will introduce a number of operational benefits, including automatic resource discovery, faster deployment, simplified management, and reduced operational complexity.
The offering is also expected to help organizations improve their ability to recover data, applications, and identities in the event of cyber attacks, outages, or incidents of human error.
Additionally, customers will be able to purchase Commvault Cloud through the Microsoft Marketplace and apply spending towards their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), helping to align resilience investments with existing cloud expenditure.
“Customers rely on Azure as a resilient foundation for their cloud and AI workloads,” said Girish Bablani, president of Azure Core at Microsoft. “Supporting Commvault natively gives them more choice in how they protect and recover their data, with a more seamless experience inside Azure.”
Alongside the technical integration, Commvault and Microsoft said they will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including co-selling activities, solution development, and integrated sales efforts geared toward accelerating customers’ cloud journeys and cyber resilience initiatives.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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