AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
AWS Case study - How two London boroughs are saving money through the use of AWS services
Digital transformation in local government comes with unique challenges, especially when managing shared IT services across multiple organizations. In this interview, Steve O'Connor, Chief Digital and Information Officer for the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames and the London Borough of Sutton, shares how the two boroughs migrated from on-premise data centers to AWS cloud infrastructure. The migration process itself was not without its complexities, particularly regarding the transition of legacy systems and sensitive data, which required careful planning and execution. Through strategic collaboration with AWS, the councils were able to navigate these challenges and achieve a successful cloud transition. Learn how this digital transformation is enabling faster innovation, improved services, and significant cost savings for these London boroughs.
