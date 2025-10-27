Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture

Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture
(Image credit: AWS)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Discover the essential elements of building an effective digital culture in government organizations. This video explores how to create leadership structures that drive successful transformation and shows you how to build and empower multi-disciplinary teams. Through detailed examples from Australia's NSW Health and Canada's Public Service innovations, we demonstrate the practical implementation of Agile methodologies in government settings. You'll learn how to establish effective governance frameworks while maintaining the flexibility needed for innovation. This comprehensive guide provides real-world solutions for public sector leaders seeking to cultivate a digital-first culture in their organizations.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸