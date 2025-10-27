Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture
Discover the essential elements of building an effective digital culture in government organizations. This video explores how to create leadership structures that drive successful transformation and shows you how to build and empower multi-disciplinary teams. Through detailed examples from Australia's NSW Health and Canada's Public Service innovations, we demonstrate the practical implementation of Agile methodologies in government settings. You'll learn how to establish effective governance frameworks while maintaining the flexibility needed for innovation. This comprehensive guide provides real-world solutions for public sector leaders seeking to cultivate a digital-first culture in their organizations.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 5: Sustainable Transformation
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 4: Procurement
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 3: Modern Digital Capabilities
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy
whitepaper
-
AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
whitepaper
-
AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Prime tier ebook
whitepaper