Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy
Join Mike Beaven, former UK Government Digital Service leader, as he shares essential strategies for creating an effective vision for digital transformation in government. This comprehensive guide explores how to establish clear goals based on user needs and secure crucial executive buy-in for your initiatives. Through real-world examples from the UK, Israel, and Canada, you'll learn proven methods for overcoming resistance to change and effectively measuring success. The video provides practical insights into communicating benefits across your organization and maintaining momentum throughout your transformation journey. Whether you're just starting your digital transformation or looking to enhance your existing strategy, this video offers valuable insights for public sector leaders and practitioners.
