Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy

Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy
(Image credit: AWS)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Join Mike Beaven, former UK Government Digital Service leader, as he shares essential strategies for creating an effective vision for digital transformation in government. This comprehensive guide explores how to establish clear goals based on user needs and secure crucial executive buy-in for your initiatives. Through real-world examples from the UK, Israel, and Canada, you'll learn proven methods for overcoming resistance to change and effectively measuring success. The video provides practical insights into communicating benefits across your organization and maintaining momentum throughout your transformation journey. Whether you're just starting your digital transformation or looking to enhance your existing strategy, this video offers valuable insights for public sector leaders and practitioners.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸