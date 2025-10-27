AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
ZNotes has evolved from a WordPress blog to a sophisticated educational platform powered by AWS, serving 6 million students across 190 countries. Founded by Zubair Junjunia, the platform addresses educational inequality by providing high-quality revision resources and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Through AWS services, including Bedrock for AI implementation, ZNotes maintains high availability during peak exam periods and ensures data security for underage users. The platform's impact is demonstrated by 91% of users reporting increased exam confidence and 87% achieving their target grades. AWS's Equity in Education initiative supports ZNotes' mission to expand into national curricula worldwide, leveraging AI for content localization and scaling.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 5: Sustainable Transformation
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 4: Procurement
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 3: Modern Digital Capabilities
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy
whitepaper
-
AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Prime tier ebook
whitepaper