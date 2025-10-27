AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock

AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
(Image credit: AWS)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

ZNotes has evolved from a WordPress blog to a sophisticated educational platform powered by AWS, serving 6 million students across 190 countries. Founded by Zubair Junjunia, the platform addresses educational inequality by providing high-quality revision resources and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Through AWS services, including Bedrock for AI implementation, ZNotes maintains high availability during peak exam periods and ensures data security for underage users. The platform's impact is demonstrated by 91% of users reporting increased exam confidence and 87% achieving their target grades. AWS's Equity in Education initiative supports ZNotes' mission to expand into national curricula worldwide, leveraging AI for content localization and scaling.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸