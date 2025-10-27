AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook
This ebook highlights the urgent need for digital transformation within the UK public sector, noting a decline in public satisfaction and challenges around successfully implementing transformation initiatives. It emphasizes that despite a growing desire for reform, many public services still rely on manual processes, leading to inefficiencies and a lack of digital maturity. Innovation has therefore become a top priority for the government, with plans for long-term change and technological deployment already underway.
Introducing AWS OGVA as a solution designed to overcome the constant barriers faced by the public sector, such as cost reductions, outdated systems, skills gaps, and heavy regulation. Co-created with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), OGVA offers a low-cost, low-risk approach to transformation by providing credits and discounts typically reserved for larger organizations. It also focuses on upskilling teams through resources like AWS Skill Builder, aiming to build internal cloud expertise and enable organizations to drive their own digital transformation journey.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
whitepaper
-
AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Prime tier ebook
whitepaper
-
Customizing for Every Customer
whitepaper Personalise customer experiences at scale with CRM+AI+Data+Trust. True 1-to-1 personalisation is finally possible.
-
Modernizing B2B integration
whitepaper
-
4 Best Practices to Build Your Data Strategy
whitepaper
-
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Composable Storefront
whitepaper
-
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce B2B Commerce
whitepaper