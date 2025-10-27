AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook

AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook
(Image credit: AWS)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

This ebook highlights the urgent need for digital transformation within the UK public sector, noting a decline in public satisfaction and challenges around successfully implementing transformation initiatives. It emphasizes that despite a growing desire for reform, many public services still rely on manual processes, leading to inefficiencies and a lack of digital maturity. Innovation has therefore become a top priority for the government, with plans for long-term change and technological deployment already underway.

Introducing AWS OGVA as a solution designed to overcome the constant barriers faced by the public sector, such as cost reductions, outdated systems, skills gaps, and heavy regulation. Co-created with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), OGVA offers a low-cost, low-risk approach to transformation by providing credits and discounts typically reserved for larger organizations. It also focuses on upskilling teams through resources like AWS Skill Builder, aiming to build internal cloud expertise and enable organizations to drive their own digital transformation journey.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
    AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock

    whitepaper

  • AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
    AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸