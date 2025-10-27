AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook

This ebook highlights the urgent need for digital transformation within the UK public sector, noting a decline in public satisfaction and challenges around successfully implementing transformation initiatives. It emphasizes that despite a growing desire for reform, many public services still rely on manual processes, leading to inefficiencies and a lack of digital maturity. Innovation has therefore become a top priority for the government, with plans for long-term change and technological deployment already underway.

Introducing AWS OGVA as a solution designed to overcome the constant barriers faced by the public sector, such as cost reductions, outdated systems, skills gaps, and heavy regulation. Co-created with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), OGVA offers a low-cost, low-risk approach to transformation by providing credits and discounts typically reserved for larger organizations. It also focuses on upskilling teams through resources like AWS Skill Builder, aiming to build internal cloud expertise and enable organizations to drive their own digital transformation journey.