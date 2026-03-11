Sectigo taps Clint Maddox to lead global field operations

Sectigo has announced the appointment of Clint Maddox as president of global field operations, as the certificate lifecycle management vendor looks to build on recent growth momentum.

Maddox will lead Sectigo's global revenue and go-to-market organization, overseeing sales, marketing, and channel operations.

A seasoned industry leader, he brings nearly 30 years of experience in driving growth and transformation at leading global enterprise software organizations – most recently as chief revenue officer (CRO) at KX, where he led global sales, go-to-market strategy, customer success, and consulting.

Maddox has also served as CRO at ConnectWise, where he scaled the firm's worldwide sales and partner ecosystems and launched new cybersecurity initiatives, following prior senior leadership roles at Broadcom and CA Technologies.

In his new role, he is tasked with expanding Sectigo's presence in priority markets, scaling its partner ecosystem, and unifying go-to-market activity to meet increasing enterprise automation and compliance demand.

In an announcement, Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss said the appointment comes as automation and post-quantum cryptography increasingly define the nature of digital trust, with organizations needing partners who can execute at scale.

"Sectigo is building for that future. We've delivered the strongest year in our history, expanded globally, and advanced automated CLM in ways that are fundamentally reshaping how enterprises manage certificates, identity, and cryptography," he explained.

"Clint's experience transforming and scaling global revenue organizations will help us move even faster – unlocking new opportunities for our customers and strengthening the digital trust foundation the next decade will depend on."

Building on record momentum

Over the last twelve months, Sectigo achieved organic annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of more than 20% year-over-year and completed the acquisition of the Entrust public certificate business – which it said included the largest certificate migration in industry history.

The vendor also bolstered its channel presence, doubling its enterprise and partner business over the same period, and introduced a Certificates as a Service (CaaS) offering to help partners manage and monetize digital certificates more effectively.

Elsewhere, the company became the first CLM provider available via the Pax8 Marketplace and launched Sectigo PQC Labs, a sandbox environment built on NIST's full post-quantum cryptography standards.

In his role as president of global field operations, Sectigo said Maddox will apply a "disciplined, purpose-driven approach" to help the company further expand its footprint.

"As organizations navigate shorter certificate lifespans, automation at scale, and post-quantum readiness, Sectigo is uniquely positioned to lead," commented Maddox. "I'm excited to build on this momentum, strengthen our global partnerships, and accelerate growth in the years ahead."