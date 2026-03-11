Sectigo taps Clint Maddox to lead global field operations
The appointment follows a year of strong momentum for the security vendor as it expands its global channel footprint
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Sectigo has announced the appointment of Clint Maddox as president of global field operations, as the certificate lifecycle management vendor looks to build on recent growth momentum.
Maddox will lead Sectigo's global revenue and go-to-market organization, overseeing sales, marketing, and channel operations.
A seasoned industry leader, he brings nearly 30 years of experience in driving growth and transformation at leading global enterprise software organizations – most recently as chief revenue officer (CRO) at KX, where he led global sales, go-to-market strategy, customer success, and consulting.
Maddox has also served as CRO at ConnectWise, where he scaled the firm's worldwide sales and partner ecosystems and launched new cybersecurity initiatives, following prior senior leadership roles at Broadcom and CA Technologies.
In his new role, he is tasked with expanding Sectigo's presence in priority markets, scaling its partner ecosystem, and unifying go-to-market activity to meet increasing enterprise automation and compliance demand.
In an announcement, Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss said the appointment comes as automation and post-quantum cryptography increasingly define the nature of digital trust, with organizations needing partners who can execute at scale.
"Sectigo is building for that future. We've delivered the strongest year in our history, expanded globally, and advanced automated CLM in ways that are fundamentally reshaping how enterprises manage certificates, identity, and cryptography," he explained.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
"Clint's experience transforming and scaling global revenue organizations will help us move even faster – unlocking new opportunities for our customers and strengthening the digital trust foundation the next decade will depend on."
Building on record momentum
Over the last twelve months, Sectigo achieved organic annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of more than 20% year-over-year and completed the acquisition of the Entrust public certificate business – which it said included the largest certificate migration in industry history.
The vendor also bolstered its channel presence, doubling its enterprise and partner business over the same period, and introduced a Certificates as a Service (CaaS) offering to help partners manage and monetize digital certificates more effectively.
Elsewhere, the company became the first CLM provider available via the Pax8 Marketplace and launched Sectigo PQC Labs, a sandbox environment built on NIST's full post-quantum cryptography standards.
In his role as president of global field operations, Sectigo said Maddox will apply a "disciplined, purpose-driven approach" to help the company further expand its footprint.
"As organizations navigate shorter certificate lifespans, automation at scale, and post-quantum readiness, Sectigo is uniquely positioned to lead," commented Maddox. "I'm excited to build on this momentum, strengthen our global partnerships, and accelerate growth in the years ahead."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Microsoft has a new AI poster child in Anthropic
Opinion Microsoft is cosying up to Anthropic at a crucial time in the race to deliver on AI promises
-
Cyber crime activities peak later in life
News With family responsibilities and mortgages to pay, it's not teenagers dishing out malware or carrying out cyber extortion
-
Cybersecurity teams face unparalleled pressure, but they’re stepping up to the plate
News While cybersecurity teams are contending with rising workloads and chronic staffing issues, new research shows practitioners are still charging ahead and meeting targets.
-
Capita handed £50m London police contract weeks after losing pension data
News The outsourcer will provide digital fraud reporting services after its cyber incident disclosure drew criticism
-
Supercharge trust for operations
Whitepaper Innovating through uncertainty
-
Western Digital suffers cyber attack, shuts down systems
News Customers are taking to Twitter to report they’re unable to log into their storage products through Western Digital’s online portal
-
Lazarus blamed for 3CX attack as byte-to-byte code match discovered
News Additional analysis suggested 3CX developer teams ignored "red flags"
-
Some GitHub users must take action after RSA SSH host key exposed
News One cloud security expert likened the incident to the infamous HeartBleed bug from 2014
-
Latitude hack now under state investigation as customers struggle to protect their accounts
News The cyber attack has affected around 330,000 customers, although the company has said this is likely to increase
-
Four-year-old iframe flaw allows hackers to steal Bitwarden passwords
News The password manager has known about the issue since 2018, publicising it in a report in 2018