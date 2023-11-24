How the tech landscape has changed since 2019
The workforce has seen major shifts in the past four years
It’s now been four years since the ITPro Podcast’s first episode and so much has changed in that time.
Across almost every sector, we're working in different ways, in different places, and through the use of different hardware and software. Remote work and AI have unsettled our idea of the office and the working day, while promises such as the metaverse have flared and burned.
In this special 200th episode, Jane and Rory take a look back at how far we've come since 2019.
Highlights
“There were a lot of security concerns that came with remote working, partially because people weren't really ready for it but it had to happen, it was a bit of untested ground. But also, people hadn't been trained to not just randomly go into video conferences and they were concerned over the security of Zoom, because it wasn't a business platform.”
“[Generative AI is] essentially incredibly advanced, deep learning algorithms or neural networks. It's not sci-fi, we're not talking about general intelligence here. What we are talking about is more advanced forms of data processing than we've previously had access to.”
“Last year we were talking about the metaverse for so long, and then suddenly something bigger came along and everyone’s forgotten about it. But the other problem with it, I think it was too early to announce. I mean, even Zuckerberg himself said it was like a seven-year journey, so what came to the fore now wasn't fully what they wanted to show us and wasn't finished, and alarmingly looks a lot like Wii Sports. I have been in Horizon Rooms, they've shown me Meta Quest Pro. I've used it, I did enjoy it. But, for a business perspective there’s very little use case for it.”
Footnotes
- CEOs are living in dreamland if they think staff will return to the office five days a week
- “Zoom bombing” sends Zoom stock plummeting
- Generative AI could be the key to delivering a four-day working week
- UK's four-day week trial ends, leads to reduced burnout and sick days
- Why Zoom’s backtrack on remote work confirms that the ‘new normal’ is no more
- Are we in the middle of a generative AI bubble?
- What ChatGPT’s latest updates mean for business users
- OpenAI tool previously thought 'too dangerous' for the public goes generally available
- Why AI could be a legal nightmare for years to come
- Is the UK falling behind the EU on AI regulation?
- Meta Quest Pro preview: Meet Meta's 'laptop killer'
- Metaverse-obsessed tech giants are losing the plot
- Why 2024 won’t be the year of AR, VR or any kind of immersive tech
Subscribe
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Rory Bathgate is a staff writer at ITPro covering the latest news on artificial intelligence and business networks. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, after four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.