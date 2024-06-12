Conservative Party “misses the opportunity” to solidify a concrete tech strategy in new manifesto, experts suggest

The Conservative Party has missed an opportunity to outline the country’s digital future, experts have told ITPro, with the party's new manifesto noticeably lacking in detail on its plans for the tech sector.

Throughout the manifesto , the words “AI” and “digital” are mentioned infrequently, which OpenUK chief executive Amanda Brock feels makes the manifesto an “opportunity missed”.

When the tech sector is mentioned, it’s without much detail and usually in relation to vague investment commitments. For example, the Conservative Party promises to “invest in the digital, transport, and energy infrastructure needed for businesses to grow”.

“Frankly the Manifesto does not explain how this will be achieved beyond the additional roll out of broadband,” Brock said.

The Conservative Party pays lip service to AI, explaining that they will be “doubling digital and AI expertise in the civil service” as well as using the technology to “free up” time for doctors and nurses.

They also committed to spending $1.5 billion on large-scale compute clusters to drive power processing for AI use. For Brock, however, the manifesto as a whole is still lacking in clarity.

“A year-plus of hard work in AI that had begun to see the UK taking advantage of its position in both open source and AI to deliver leadership and offer the opportunity to reap rewards, has apparently been largely omitted from the Manifesto,” Brock said.

Though there has been a “commendable” shift to open source AI tooling and a commitment to constructing an “elegant” AI regulation solution in the UK, all of this is lost in a manifesto that “simply misses the opportunity to set out principles for a digital future”.

“Enabling leadership for the UK and ensuring safety and security in our digital infrastructure, whilst utilizing that infrastructure to build back delivery of our NHS, should be cornerstones of any manifesto fit for the digital age,” Brock said.

While the introduction of an Advanced British Standard education course and the use of boot camps to close skills gaps are positive moves, Brock added, they are not considerable enough strides in the current environment.

“A tax free £30k bonus over 5 years, is never going to touch the salary differentials for anyone skilled in tech or incentivize their move to teach,” Brock said.

“From a tech sector perspective, and in respect of the UK’s digital future, the Conservative Manifesto is an opportunity missed,” she added.

Has the Conservative Party failed on tech policy?

Aside from a handful of sporadic training programs and various summits on AI, the current UK government has had a clunky track record in terms of clear, concrete commitments to the UK tech sector.

On the regulation front , the Conservative Party has been looking outwards towards countries such as the US in an effort to coordinate AI legislation. UK businesses, however, are still waiting for the UK to pass its AI bill.