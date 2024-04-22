Essential skills for managers: Develop resilient employees
Build team culture, no matter where your people are located
In the face of relentless change, resilience isn't just a luxury—it's vital. Today's managers are the linchpins for a team's adaptability and success.
This collection of workbooks is tailored to equip you with the skills needed to steer through uncertainty.
From mastering communication during flux to fostering empathy and crafting a culture your team loves, these resources are your toolkit for leading resilience. Here's what you'll learn:
- A four-step approach to change management
- A four-step approach to building empathy in leadership
- A five-step approach to building team culture
