Multiverse wants to train 15,000 new AI apprentices across the UK
The program, open to workers across the UK, is designed to support the UK government's AI Opportunities Action Plan
Tech upskilling platform Multiverse has announced plans to train 15,000 new AI apprentices over the next two years.
The apprenticeships will be created and delivered in partnership with employers around the country, including Skanska, Visa, Capita, and Legal & General.
"AI isn't just a buzzword for us; it's a critical enabler of efficiency and growth. AI will soon be embedded in all our delivery teams, to help us create innovative solutions for our customers," said Derrick Hastie, chief technology officer, asset management, at L&G.
"But technology alone isn't enough. Education and skills are essential to ensure our people aren't just observers of change — they're active architects of it."
Meanwhile, professional services company Capita has enrolled nearly 200 apprentices onto AI programs across its UK offices from Bradford to Bristol, while Nottingham City Council is upskilling 40 of its staff in AI.
Multiverse, which already has more than 2,200 AI apprentices enrolled through over 200 employers, said the program supports the government's AI Opportunities Action Plan.
"Cutting-edge technologies like AI are transforming the way our economy works, so it is vital that British people have the right skills to make the most of the new opportunities tech presents. These efforts are central to the ambitions for jobs and growth, at the heart of our Plan for Change," said science and technology secretary Peter Kyle.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"Multiverse's commitment to thousands of AI apprenticeships will help us achieve just that, backing people right across our country to develop the skills they need to for a career in AI, no matter where they live."
The new AI apprentices are starting to enrol through their employers already, either coming in as new hires or through upskilling initiatives for existing staff.
The aim is to tailor training to apprentices' level of expertise, from AI ethics and prompt engineering to data management, governance, and the development of machine learning and AI models.
All programs will be delivered by industry-expert coaches, with the apprentices’ new skills put into practice in their day-to-day roles. Apprenticeships are available for people of any age or at any stage of their career.
"Whether it's impacting you directly yet or not, we are already undergoing an AI revolution - and the key to winning in this new era lies in augmenting human capability," said Multiverse CEO Euan Blair.
"Our commitment to 15,000 AI apprenticeships is a bold declaration that AI skills must be for everyone, at every stage of their career. We want to equip entire organisations with the ability to seize the opportunities AI offers and build the workforce of tomorrow."
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Surging AI adoption rates are creating an unprecedented skills shortage
- AI skills training can't be left in the hands of big tech
- Millennials are leading the charge on AI skills development
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
OpenAI is clamping down on ChatGPT accounts used to spread malware
News Tools like ChatGPT are being used by threat actors to automate and amplify campaigns
-
AI security and compliance concerns are driving a private cloud boom
News A new survey suggests AI workloads may be a serious motivation behind moving back to private cloud and on-premise infrastructure
-
CEOs think workers are becoming hostile to AI tools, but they’re pushing ahead with adoption anyway
News Executives are driving the adoption of AI tools despite concerns workers will push back
-
Women are three times more likely to lose jobs to AI – here are the roles facing the biggest threats
News Roles dominated by women are three times more likely to be replaced or transformed by AI than those traditionally held by men
-
Salesforce splashes the cash with $8 billion deal for Informatica
News Informatica will help bolster Salesforce’s data management and governance capabilities
-
Millennials are leading the charge on AI skills development
News Workday research suggests mid-career workers are largely on board with upskilling to take advantage of AI
-
‘The AI boom has fueled a wave of overfunded startups that look healthy on the surface’: Cash is flowing into AI startups, but investors have warned of the rise of ‘zombiecorns’ as companies struggle with revenue growth
News Investors are growing concerned about the rise of 'zombiecorns' in the AI startup space
-
Surging AI adoption rates are creating an unprecedented skills shortage
News Enterprises ramping up the adoption of the technology are facing serious bottlenecks
-
A decade-long ban on AI laws is a “terrible idea” for everyone but big tech, critics claim
News A proposed decade-long ban on US states implementing AI laws is a "terrible idea" that highlights the scale of big tech lobbying, according to critics.
-
‘There is no law of computer science that says that AI must remain expensive and must remain large’: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna bangs the drum for smaller AI models
News IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says smaller, more domain-specific AI models have become the most efficient and cost-effective options for enterprises.