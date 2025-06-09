Multiverse wants to train 15,000 new AI apprentices across the UK

Tech upskilling platform Multiverse has announced plans to train 15,000 new AI apprentices over the next two years.

The apprenticeships will be created and delivered in partnership with employers around the country, including Skanska, Visa, Capita, and Legal & General.

"AI isn't just a buzzword for us; it's a critical enabler of efficiency and growth. AI will soon be embedded in all our delivery teams, to help us create innovative solutions for our customers," said Derrick Hastie, chief technology officer, asset management, at L&G.

"But technology alone isn't enough. Education and skills are essential to ensure our people aren't just observers of change — they're active architects of it."

Meanwhile, professional services company Capita has enrolled nearly 200 apprentices onto AI programs across its UK offices from Bradford to Bristol, while Nottingham City Council is upskilling 40 of its staff in AI.

Multiverse, which already has more than 2,200 AI apprentices enrolled through over 200 employers, said the program supports the government's AI Opportunities Action Plan.

"Cutting-edge technologies like AI are transforming the way our economy works, so it is vital that British people have the right skills to make the most of the new opportunities tech presents. These efforts are central to the ambitions for jobs and growth, at the heart of our Plan for Change," said science and technology secretary Peter Kyle.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Multiverse's commitment to thousands of AI apprenticeships will help us achieve just that, backing people right across our country to develop the skills they need to for a career in AI, no matter where they live."

The new AI apprentices are starting to enrol through their employers already, either coming in as new hires or through upskilling initiatives for existing staff.

The aim is to tailor training to apprentices' level of expertise, from AI ethics and prompt engineering to data management, governance, and the development of machine learning and AI models.

All programs will be delivered by industry-expert coaches, with the apprentices’ new skills put into practice in their day-to-day roles. Apprenticeships are available for people of any age or at any stage of their career.

"Whether it's impacting you directly yet or not, we are already undergoing an AI revolution - and the key to winning in this new era lies in augmenting human capability," said Multiverse CEO Euan Blair.

"Our commitment to 15,000 AI apprenticeships is a bold declaration that AI skills must be for everyone, at every stage of their career. We want to equip entire organisations with the ability to seize the opportunities AI offers and build the workforce of tomorrow."