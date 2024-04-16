Move your organisation forward by refining your strategic procurement plans
An Executive’s Guide to Purchasing in 2022
It’s no surprise that buying for business looks different than it has in years past. The strategic plan enterprise procurement leaders across industries may have dusted off each year and simply refreshed is likely insufficient.
The strongest, most agile procurement teams are reshaping how they buy:
- 64% of CPOs have shifted from defense to offense, focusing on adapting supply chains to thrive in the “next normal”
- 60% of procurement leaders report greater cost savings goals
- 73% of procurement leaders say the importance of sourcing speed has increased
Procurement played a key role in reducing costs and navigating new supply chain realities of the last year. Now, it can lead the organisation in accelerating growth and meeting new strategic challenges.
Learn how you can gain visibility, accelerate productivity, and drive agility with digital purchasing.
Provided by AWS
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.