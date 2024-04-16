Move your organisation forward by refining your strategic procurement plans

It’s no surprise that buying for business looks different than it has in years past. The strategic plan enterprise procurement leaders across industries may have dusted off each year and simply refreshed is likely insufficient.

The strongest, most agile procurement teams are reshaping how they buy:

64% of CPOs have shifted from defense to offense, focusing on adapting supply chains to thrive in the “next normal”

60% of procurement leaders report greater cost savings goals

73% of procurement leaders say the importance of sourcing speed has increased

Procurement played a key role in reducing costs and navigating new supply chain realities of the last year. Now, it can lead the organisation in accelerating growth and meeting new strategic challenges.

Learn how you can gain visibility, accelerate productivity, and drive agility with digital purchasing.

Provided by AWS